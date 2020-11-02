Global Titanium Diboride Market Is Expected To Gain Massive Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2024

Scope of the Report:

Titanium diboride (TiB2) is an extremely hard ceramic which has excellent heat conductivity, oxidation stability and resistance to mechanical erosion. TiB2 is also a reasonable electrical conductor, so it can be used as a cathode material in aluminum smelting and can be shaped by electrical discharge machining.

In this report, the statistics mainly focus on application stage of titanium diboride in industries including electrically conductive / composite ceramics, cathodes for aluminum smelting, refractory components, cutting tools etc.

The worldwide market for Titanium Diboride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 55 million US$ in 2024, from 46 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

H.C.Starck

Momentive

3M

PENSC

Longji Tetao

Kennametal

Dandong Rijin

Orient Special Ceramics

Japan New Metals

Sinyo

Eno Material

Treibacher Ind

DCEI

Materion

Jingyi Ceramics

Carbotherm al reduction method

Self-propagating Reaction?SHS?

Other

Electrically Conductive / Composite Ceramics

Cathodes for Aluminum Smelting

Refractory Components

Cutting Tools

Others

Titanium Diboride Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Titanium Diboride Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Titanium Diboride Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Titanium Diboride Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Titanium Diboride introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Titanium Diboride market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Titanium Diboride report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Titanium Diboride industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Titanium Diboride market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Titanium Diboride details based on key producing regions and Titanium Diboride market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Titanium Diboride report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Titanium Diboride revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Titanium Diboride report mentions the variety of Titanium Diboride product applications, Titanium Diboride statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Titanium Diboride market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Titanium Diboride marketing strategies, Titanium Diboride market vendors, facts and figures of the Titanium Diboride market and vital Titanium Diboride business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

