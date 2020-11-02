Global EVA Resin Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth during 2020-2024

Scope of the Report:

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA, also known as PEVA) resin, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 2.5 to 46% and the melt index is usually 0.25 to 800 g/10min, with the remainder being ethylene. The EVA resin is mainly used for manufacturing of Films, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials and Other Applications, while the end users from the industries of food, agriculture, solar power, book, sports, construction, cables, household appliances, toys, shoes, etc.

APAC is the biggest for EVA resin, and produced about 1750 K MT (more than 60% of the global total) of EVA resin in 2017. China is the largest country-producer of the EVA resin market with the share of about 17.6%, while USA (15.7%), Korea (15.5%), Taiwan (region) (13%), and Japan (6%), etc. are other key producers of the product, the five took up about 70% of the global market.

China are also the largest consumption markets of EVA resin in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Sales volume of the China took up about 46.8% the global market in 2017 while USA took up about 12%. China is still the largest importer of EVA at present. And Korea, Japan, USA, Taiwan Region, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, etc. are the most important exporters of EVA resin in the world at present. Korea boomed to be the largest exporter because of a trade agreement between China and Korea in 2014. Southeast Asia is the other key market of EVA resin.

The worldwide market for EVA Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 4020 million US$ in 2024, from 3640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the EVA Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global EVA Resin report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, EVA Resin market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global EVA Resin Market Details Based On Key Players:

DuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

Global EVA Resin Market Details Based on Product Category:

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process

Global EVA Resin Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Application

Global EVA Resin Market Details Based On Regions

EVA Resin Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe EVA Resin Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

EVA Resin Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America EVA Resin Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic EVA Resin introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, EVA Resin market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the EVA Resin report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each EVA Resin industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the EVA Resin market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the EVA Resin details based on key producing regions and EVA Resin market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the EVA Resin report enlists the major countries within the regions and the EVA Resin revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the EVA Resin report mentions the variety of EVA Resin product applications, EVA Resin statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic EVA Resin market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, EVA Resin marketing strategies, EVA Resin market vendors, facts and figures of the EVA Resin market and vital EVA Resin business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

