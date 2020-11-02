Dental Biomaterials Market Value Growing at a US$ 12,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Dental Biomaterials Market is expected to reach US$ 12,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The Dental Biomaterials market is highly competitive, due to a large degree of fragmentation in the market. The market is largely connected to the regulatory requirements for establishing and operating, despite the fragmentation.

The utility segment is driven primarily by increasing global financial incentives and regulatory support. Currently used, the COVID-19 pandemic mainly affects the use of Dental Biomaterials. Many business operations in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed. In view of the supply chain limitations and lack of site access due to COVID-19 epidemic companies are experiencing short-term operating difficulties. The distribution of COVID-19 due to the pandemic impact in China, Japan and India is expected to be strongly influenced by Asia-Pacific.

The report allows users to learn about the market, its concept, segmentation, impact trends, business opportunities and market challenges. Deeper study and analysis allow consumers to get a better view of the market. The details and facts in the report are presented in graphs, tables, diagrams and other pictures. This improves comprehension and provides a clear understanding of the situation. On the basis of geographical boundaries, the market is classified into: North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Competitive Landscape

Many major market manufacturers are listed in this section of the report. This helps readers to understand the strategies and collaborations that players focus on the market’s struggle against competition. The full report offers a major microscopic overview of the market. During the projected period 2020-2027 the consumer will define the footprints of manufacturers by the awareness of the manufacturer’s global revenues, and their manufacturer’s profits.

Market Participants

Geistlich Pharma AG, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Medtronic Plc, 3M Company, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Royal DSM, Kuraray Co. Ltd., and others.

Market Segmentation

Dental Biomaterials Market By Type

Metallic Biomaterials

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Chromium Alloys

Other Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Metal-Ceramic

Polymeric Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

Dental Biomaterials Market By Application

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Dental Biomaterials Market By End User

Dental Product Manufacturers

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospital & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research

Dental Biomaterials Market By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. Industry Overview of Dental Biomaterials

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Dental Biomaterials

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.1.4. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

1.1.4.1. Market Assumptions and Market Forecast

1.1.4.2. Acronyms Used in Global Dental Biomaterials Market

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Executive Summary

1.2.2. Dental Biomaterials Market By Type

1.2.3. Dental Biomaterials Market By Application

1.2.4. Dental Biomaterials Market By End User

1.2.5. Dental Biomaterials Market by Regions

CHAPTER 2. Research Approach

2.1. Methodology

2.1.1. Research Programs

2.1.2. Market Size Estimation

2.1.3. Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2. Data Source

2.2.1. Secondary Sources

2.2.2. Primary Sources

CHAPTER 3. Market Dynamics And Competition Analysis

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Driver 1

3.1.2. Driver 2

3.2. Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1. Restrain 1

3.2.2. Restrain 2

3.3. Growth Opportunities

3.3.1. Opportunity 1

3.3.2. Opportunity 2

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. Threat of Substitute

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Degree of Competition

3.5. Market Concentration Ratio And Market Maturity Analysis of Dental Biomaterials Market

3.5.1. Go To Market Strategy

3.6. Technological Roadmap for Dental Biomaterials Market

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. List of Key Manufacturers

3.7.2. List of Customers

3.7.3. Level of Integration

3.8. Cost Structure Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Compliance

3.10. Competitive Landscape, 2019

3.10.1. Player Positioning Analysis

3.10.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 4. Manufacturing Plant Analysis

4.1. Manufacturing Plant Location and Establish Date Global for Dental Biomaterials Major Manufacturers in 2019

4.2. R&D Status and By Application Source of Global Dental Biomaterials Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 5. Dental Biomaterials Market By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dental Biomaterials Revenue By Type

5.2.1. Dental Biomaterials Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2027

5.2.2. Metallic Biomaterials

5.2.2.1. Metallic Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.3. Titanium

5.2.3.1. Titanium Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.4. Stainless Steel

5.2.4.1. Stainless Steel Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.5. Chromium Alloys

5.2.5.1. Chromium Alloys Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.6. Other Metallic Biomaterials

5.2.6.1. Other Metallic Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.7. Ceramic Biomaterials

5.2.7.1. Ceramic Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.8. Metal-Ceramic

5.2.8.1. Metal-Ceramic Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.9. Metal-Ceramic

5.2.9.1. Metal-Ceramic Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.10. Polymeric Biomaterials

5.2.10.1. Polymeric Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

5.2.11. Natural Biomaterials

5.2.11.1. Natural Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

CHAPTER 6. Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dental Biomaterials Revenue (US$ Mn) By Application

6.2.1. Dental Biomaterials Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

6.2.2. Implantology

6.2.2.1. Implantology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

6.2.3. Prosthodontics

6.2.3.1. Prosthodontics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

6.2.4. Orthodontics

6.2.4.1. Orthodontics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

CHAPTER 7. Dental Biomaterials Market By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dental Biomaterials Revenue (US$ Mn) By End User

7.2.1. Dental Biomaterials Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

7.2.2. Dental Product Manufacturers

7.2.2.1. Dental Product Manufacturers Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

7.2.3. Dental Laboratories

7.2.3.1. Dental Laboratories Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

7.2.4. Dental Hospital & Clinics

7.2.4.1. Dental Hospital & Clinics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

7.2.5. Dental Academic & Research

7.2.5.1. Dental Academic & Research Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016-2027

CHAPTER 8. North America Dental Biomaterials Market By Country

8.1. North America Dental Biomaterials Overview

8.2. U.S.

8.2.1. U.S. Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016-2027

8.2.2. U.S. Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016-2027

8.2.3. U.S. Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016-2027

8.3. Canada

8.3.1. Canada Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016-2027

8.3.2. Canada Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016-2027

8.3.3. Canada Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016-2027

8.4. North America PEST Analysis

CHAPTER 9. Europe Dental Biomaterials Market By Country

9.1. Europe Bioanlytical Testing Services Market Overview

9.2. U.K.

9.2.1. U.K. Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016-2027

9.2.2. U.K. Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016-2027

9.2.3. U.K. Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016-2027

9.3. Germany

9.3.1. Germany Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016-2027

9.3.2. Germany Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016-2027

9.3.3. Germany Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016-2027

9.4. France

9.4.1. France Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016-2027

9.4.2. France Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016-2027

9.4.3. France Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016-2027

9.5. Spain

9.5.1. Spain Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016-2027

9.5.2. Spain Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016-2027

9.5.3. Spain Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016-2027

9.6. Rest of Europe

9.6.1. Rest of Europe Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016-2027

9.6.2. Rest of Europe Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016-2027

9.6.3. Rest of Europe Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016-2027

9.7. Europe PEST Analysis

CHAPTER 10. Asia Pacific Dental Biomaterials Market By Country

10.1. Asia Pacific Dental Biomaterials Market Overview

10.2. China

10.2.1. China Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

10.2.2. China Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

10.2.3. China Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

10.3. Japan

10.3.1. Japan Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

10.3.2. Japan Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

10.3.3. Japan Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

10.4. India

10.4.1. India Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

10.4.2. India Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

10.4.3. India Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

10.5. Australia

10.5.1. Australia Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

10.5.2. Australia Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

10.5.3. Australia Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

10.6. South Korea

10.6.1. South Korea Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

10.6.2. South Korea Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

10.6.3. South Korea Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

10.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.7.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

10.7.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

10.7.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

10.8. Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

CHAPTER 11. Latin America Dental Biomaterials Market By Country

11.1. Latin America Dental Biomaterials Market Overview

11.2. Brazil

11.2.1. Brazil Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

11.2.2. Brazil Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

11.2.3. Brazil Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

11.3. Mexico

11.3.1. Mexico Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

11.3.2. Mexico Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

11.3.3. Mexico Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

11.4. Rest of Latin America

11.4.1. Rest of Latin America Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

11.4.2. Rest of Latin America Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

11.4.3. Rest of Latin America Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

CHAPTER 12. Middle East & Africa Dental Biomaterials Market By Country

12.1. Middle East & Africa Dental Biomaterials Market Overview

12.2. Saudi Arabia

12.2.1. Saudi Arabia Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

12.2.2. Saudi Arabia Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

12.2.3. Saudi Arabia Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

12.3. UAE

12.3.1. UAE Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

12.3.2. UAE Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

12.3.3. UAE Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

12.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.4.1. Rest of Middle East & Africa Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027

12.4.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027

12.4.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa Dental Biomaterials Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027

CHAPTER 13. PLAYER ANALYSIS OF STROKE MANAGEMENT

13.1. Dental Biomaterials Market Company Share Analysis

13.2. Competition Matrix

13.2.1. Competitive Benchmarking of key players by price, presence, market share, and R&D investment

13.2.2. New Application Launches and Application Enhancements

13.2.3. Mergers And Acquisition In Global Dental Biomaterials Market

13.2.4. Partnership, Joint Ventures and Strategic Alliances/ Sales Agreements

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. Institut Straumann AG

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Business Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019

14.1.3.2. Institut Straumann AG 2019 Dental Biomaterials Business Regional Distribution

14.1.4. Application/ Service and Specification

14.1.5. Recent Developments & Business Strategy

14.1.6. Manufacturing Plant Footprint Analysis

14.2. Geistlich Pharma AG

14.3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

14.4. Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

14.5. Danaher Corporation

14.6. Medtronic Plc

14.7. 3M Company

14.8. Royal DSM

14.9. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

14.10. Carpenter Technology Corporation

14.11. Others

