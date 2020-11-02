Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth during 2020-2024

Scope of the Report:

Respiratory humidifiers find application in healthcare systems in supplying warm moisture along with breathing gases to patients, especially pediatric patients and infants. This is necessary because the natural process of heating the inspired gas by the nasal mucosa during normal breathing is not achieved when providing respiratory support to patients with nasal cannula or mechanical ventilation. Hence, medical humidifiers, which are high flow, temperature-controlled devices, are used.

The global market for humidifier devices has been experiencing a steady upswing because of their usefulness in reducing the need invasive therapy and other complicated interventions in patients. Such devices are particularly helpful for ventilated, dehydrated, and immobile patients, and also patients with newly formed tracheostomies and those receiving high flow of oxygen. Going forward too, the market will continue to expand on account of the rising awareness about their benefits and their ease of use in patients of all ages.

The worldwide market for Respiratory Humidifying Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 1130 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Respiratory Humidifying Equipment market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Details Based On Key Players:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Teleflex Incorporated

Intersurgical

Flexicare Medical Limited

Vapotherm

WILAmed

Hamilton Medical

Armstrong Medical

Pacific Medico

Breas

BioCare

Besmed Health Business

Shenyang RMS

Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Details Based on Product Category:

Hospital

Homecare

Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Adults

Neonates

Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Details Based On Regions

Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market, Middle and Africa.

