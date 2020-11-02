Global Gift Cards Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future, Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees? contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant?s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

The worldwide market for Gift Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 451400 million US$ in 2024, from 337600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google�Play

Starbucks

Home�Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

H&M�

Zara

JCB Gift Card

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

Global Gift Cards Market Details Based on Product Category:

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Global Gift Cards Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Global Gift Cards Market Details Based On Regions

Gift Cards Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Gift Cards Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Gift Cards Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Gift Cards Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Gift Cards introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Gift Cards market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Gift Cards report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Gift Cards industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Gift Cards market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Gift Cards details based on key producing regions and Gift Cards market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Gift Cards report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Gift Cards revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Gift Cards report mentions the variety of Gift Cards product applications, Gift Cards statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Gift Cards market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Gift Cards marketing strategies, Gift Cards market vendors, facts and figures of the Gift Cards market and vital Gift Cards business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

