Global Kimchi Market Detailed Analytical, In-depth Analysis, Size Research Report, Overview By 2024

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea and China. The manufacturers in Korea have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as CJ, DAESANG and DONGWON F?B. The market size of Revenue in Korea was 1464.47 million USD in 2017 and it will be 2205.68 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR 5.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Chinese manufacturers also play important roles in the market of kimchi, they are vital providers for Korean Kimchi market. And the same times, Korean manufacturers also export their Kimchi to the Japan, USA and rest of word. There are many small companies in the USA, they manage their business as a family style, and the business scale is not so large.

The worldwide market for Kimchi is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 3850 million US$ in 2024, from 3000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Kimchi in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Kimchi report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Kimchi market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Kimchi Market Details Based On Key Players:

CJ

Daesang

Dongwon F&B

Sinto Gourmet

Cosmos Food

Real Pickles

Lucky Foods

Mama O?S

Sunja?s

Top Gourmet

King?s Asian Gourmet

Choi?s Kimchi

MILKimchi

Qingdao Jingfugong

Qingdao Meilinda

Qingdao Nongyu

Qingdao Dongshengda

Global Kimchi Market Details Based on Product Category:

Baechu-kimchi

Dongchimi

Kkakdugi

Pa-kimchi

Oi Sobagi

Global Kimchi Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Households

Commercial

Global Kimchi Market Details Based On Regions

Kimchi Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Kimchi Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Kimchi Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Kimchi Market, Middle and Africa.

