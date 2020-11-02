Global ETFE Coatings Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth during 2020-2024

Scope of the Report:

ETFE coatings are mainly classified into two types: powder coating, fluid dipping coating. And powder coating is the most widely used type which takes up about 78% of the global total in 2016.

The global ETFE coatings average price is in the decline trend, from 23.2 $/kg in 2012 to 20.7 $/kg in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The ETFE coatings sales will reach about 1954 MT in 2016 from 1533 in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 2.9%.

USA is the largest consumption country of ETFE coatings in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. USA market took up about 27% the global market in 2016, followed by Japan (25%), and Europe is followed with the share about 19%.

The worldwide market for ETFE Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 45 million US$ in 2024, from 41 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the ETFE Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global ETFE Coatings report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, ETFE Coatings market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global ETFE Coatings Market Details Based On Key Players:

Global ETFE Coatings Market Details Based on Product Category:

Powder Coating

Fluid Dipping Coating

Global ETFE Coatings Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global ETFE Coatings Market Details Based On Regions

ETFE Coatings Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe ETFE Coatings Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

ETFE Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America ETFE Coatings Market, Middle and Africa.

Global ETFE Coatings Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2020-2024.

