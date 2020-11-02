TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Jackfruit Market

Jackfruit is a tropical fruit species found in tropical, high rainfall, coastal and humid areas of the world. Jackfruit is widely cultivated in the tropical regions of India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. It is also found in Africa as well as throughout Brazil and some of the Caribbean nations, such as Jamaica. However, the Indian land and weather are most suitable for the growth of Jackfruit. Jackfruit is widely consumed as a table fruit but apart from that, it is also used for the preparation of pickles, chips, jams, squashes, jack leather, sweets and various other products.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Jackfruit is used, due to its sweet taste, to make a wide variety of dishes for human consumption. Jackfruit provides various health benefits due to its rich nutritional content. It strengthens the immune system, protects against cancer, aids in healthy digestion, boosts energy, helps in maintaining healthy skin and eyes, lowers blood pressure, controls asthma, strengthens bones and prevents anemia. Owing to its wide range of applications in food dishes, the jackfruit is also the favored fruit for making sweets. It is also processed into noodles, flour, papad, ice-cream, squash and various other products, globally. Jackfruit is also consumed as a vegan meat alternative because of its texture mimics. The Jackfruit market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to high nutritional content and the wide range of tastes it offers in various dishes worldwide.

Global Jackfruit: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Jackfruit market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of variety, the Global Jackfruit market has been segmented as –

Black Gold

Cheena

Cochin

Dang Rasimi

Golden Nugget

Golden Pillow

Others

Global Jackfruit Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Jackfruit market are Anna Food Products, Tropical Fruit Stand, Nam Viet Foods & Beverage Co., LTD, Grandma’s Food Products, Madum Sun, Farmer Tree, Neelgiri Herbals, Artocarpus Foods Pvt. Ltd., Thiptipa Co., Ltd. and Thekkumkattil Herbal Products among others.

Promotional activities carried out by manufacturers and quality certifications being provided and practiced by manufacturers will help in creating awareness about jackfruit and its various benefits as well as reach out to customers globally.

Jackfruit Market: Market Player Activities

Anna Food Products, the India-based Company, is focused on promoting jackfruit and other fruit products by using print as well as social media. The company offers jackfruit pickles, jam, squash and dried jack. The company offers its products under the brand name “fizzy” and also an array of differently flavored ice-creams.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Jackfruit finds wide applications in a variety of products. The Jackfruit market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer taste preferences and preference for healthy food products. Market players must advertise and promote Jackfruit products, highlighting their health benefits as this will push the market for Jackfruit globally.

