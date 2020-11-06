Saturating Kraft Paper Market Report Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak,2020-2027

The saturating kraft paper market is expected to witness a steady growth in the upcoming years, owing to the consistent demand from household and industrial sectors. While the sales of ready to assemble furniture continue to grow worldwide, the construction sector, particularly in developed regions, including the Asia Pacific, are projected to grow at an impressive pace in the forthcoming years, as governments continue to invest resources in infrastructural development programs and projects. In addition, the retail and e-Commerce sectors over the past decade have flourished over the past decade, which, in turn, is likely to augment the saturating kraft paper market during the forecast period.

The consumer demand for improved product quality in the furniture sector is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the saturating kraft paper market. In addition, the soaring demand for the asphalt-saturated kraft papers for siding applications, and application in the construction sector is another factor that is likely to propel the saturating kraft paper market. While asphalt-grade saturating kraft papers are used in the construction sector, resin-saturated kraft papers are increasingly being used in the furniture sector. At the back of these factors and widening applications of saturated kraft paper in various industries, the global saturating kraft paper market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2027.

Market Growth Hinges on Demand from Furniture and Retail Sectors

The demand for saturating kraft paper is on the rise, particularly from the ready-to-assemble furniture and the construction sector. Moreover, as the demand continues to ascend, players in the saturating kraft paper market are primarily focusing on improving the quality and functional properties of their products. In recent years, water-repellent saturating kraft papers have gained a great amount of popularity due to the anti-moisture properties. Water-repellent saturating kraft papers have emerged as an ideal solution for lining maritime creates made from wood and wrapping different export-grade components, including automobile parts, engines, and industrial machined parts.

Market players are primarily focusing on improving the humidity barrier of their products to enhance export packaging. While the demand for resistant saturating kraft paper from the packaging industry is increasing, the growing consumer affinity toward ready-to-assemble furniture is expected to propel the demand for saturated kraft paper during the assessment period. Companies in the saturating kraft paper market players are expected to focus on improving the tear-resistance capabilities of their products and introduce innovative products to gain a competitive edge. The growth of the retail sector, particularly in the developing nations, including India, China, Mexico, and Indonesia offers promising prospects to the growth of the global saturating kraft papers market. The rise in the middle-class population, focus on urbanization, and the booming e-Commerce sector are expected to provide an impetus for growth of the saturating kraft paper market.

Market players are likely to focus on improving the operating efficiency and increasing manufacturing capacity to gain an advantage in the current market landscape.

Demand Likely to Decline amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Product Diversification Holds Key

The spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the growth of the saturating kraft paper market, particularly in 2020 and the first half of 2021. While the market is likely to recover by the end of 2021, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to be felt during the first half of the assessment period. Soaring prices of raw materials coupled with trade restrictions imposed by governments across the world are some of the factors that are expected to cause bottlenecks in the supply chain. Manufacturers in the current market landscape should focus on tapping into potential opportunities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and possibly tie-up with personal protective equipment companies to ensure safe packaging and logistics.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global saturating kraft paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to a host of factors, including rising demand from packaging, furniture, and retail sectors. Manufacturers operating in the current market landscape are expected to focus on the production of saturation kraft papers with greater tear-resistant properties. In addition, market players are also estimated to expand their product portfolio and align operations with current packaging trends. The market growth will hinge its hopes on the demand from developing regions and fast-paced innovations.

Saturating Kraft Paper Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global saturating kraft paper market for the historical period of 2014-2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027, the market is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand of artistic ready to assemble furniture and rising support from government for construction industries. The global saturating kraft paper market is expected to clock a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Development of retail industries further boosting growth of saturating kraft paper market across the globe.

Growing Demand for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) Furniture to Boost Market Growth

RTA furniture is available in semi-finished and unfinished formats. With more focus on quality lifestyle, consumers are demanding saturated kraft paper laminated countertops, flooring, and other furniture. Furthermore, the demand for RTA and saturating kraft paper laminates are increasing in several regions attributed to superior tear resistance quality and continuous design and decoration innovations.

As per TMR analysis, the RTA furniture market in North America and Europe is projected to increase at potential growth rates during 2020 – 2027. Following to these regions, the increasing demand for RTA furniture in the Asia Pacific is offering growth opportunities for saturated kraft paper laminates.

Strong Retail Sector Growth: A Boon to Saturating Kraft Paper Demand

Due to the expansion of ply and laminates industries and rapidly increasing retail stores in developing countries, such as India, China, and Mexico, the saturating kraft paper market is expected to grow at a potential CAGR in these countries. Additionally, the saturating kraft paper market is largely driven by increasing urbanization, growing middle class, and advancements of e-Commerce industries.

Ply and laminates industries have expanded at a significant CAGR in the past five years and foreseeable growth is expected by the end of 2027 . This has a significant positive impact on the demand for saturating kraft paper.

. This has a significant positive impact on the demand for saturating kraft paper. Therefore, it is anticipated that with time, Western Europe will face even stronger demand for saturating kraft paper, as retail sales continue to be strengthened by increased consumer confidence

Saturating Kraft Paper Market: Key Findings

Among paper grade, unbleached saturating kraft paper remains prominent in the global market. It is expected to create incremental revenue opportunities of nearly US$ 521 Mn during the forecast period. Attributing to good surface lamination, the sales of unbleached saturating kraft paper is anticipated to increase rapidly.

during the forecast period. Attributing to good surface lamination, the sales of unbleached saturating kraft paper is anticipated to increase rapidly. In order to achieve more surface protection and good tear & wear resistance, there is a high demand for 100 to 200 GSM saturating kraft paper. This segment is anticipated to hold more than 2/5 th market share of the global saturating kraft paper market.

market share of the global saturating kraft paper market. TMR concluded that saturating kraft paper is highly preferred for countertops and flooring applications. Therefore, by the end of 2027 , these applications are expected to account for more than 60% cumulative market share.

, these applications are expected to account for more than cumulative market share. The saturating kraft paper is mostly used in households. Significant rise in demand for decorative and compact saturating kraft paper is being witnessed among end users, owing to good finishing and aesthetic looks.

Saturating Kraft paper market is gaining more traction among end users due to less carbon footprints, and good air and moisture resistance

In terms of market share, Asia Pacific is a prominent region in the global saturating kraft paper market. Expansion of construction and décor furniture industries are key factors for the rapid growth of saturating kraft paper market in Asia Pacific countries. Furthermore, increasing number of retail stores are propelling the saturating kraft paper market.

Saturating Kraft Paper Market: Competition Landscape

The global saturating kraft paper market is fragmented. Maximum key players are operating regionally. Based on segmental revenue, developments in the past four years and product innovations by key players, TMR analysed saturating kraft paper market competition across different regions.

The recent report of saturating kraft paper market by TMR includes a company profile of leading key players. This includes International Paper Company Koktamills Oy Nordic Paper AS Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. WestRock Company Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj Suyash Paper Mills Limited Onyx Specialty Papers, Inc Shanghai Plastech Group Limited, Pudumjee Paper Products, Fortune Paper Mills LLP,

Among these players, WestRock Company, International Paper, Koktamills Oy, and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj are identified as Tier 1 players. In 2019 , these companies hold a cumulative market share of ~ 25% . The Tier 2 players are Pudumjee Paper Products, Nordic Paper, Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd., and Fortune Paper Mills LLP, among others. These companies are planning for enhancing production capabilities of saturated kraft paper and increasing global presence.

, these companies hold a cumulative market share of ~ . The Tier 2 players are Pudumjee Paper Products, Nordic Paper, Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd., and Fortune Paper Mills LLP, among others. These companies are planning for enhancing production capabilities of saturated kraft paper and increasing global presence. Owing to the expansion of construction and furniture industries, the number of small and medium-sized organizations are expected to contribute in the market for significant growth opportunities. Therefore, the competition in the saturating kraft paper market is anticipated to be high during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Saturating Kraft Paper Market

COVID 19 pandemic has a potential negative demand impacting the pulp and paper industries. As per the World Trade Organization (WTO), the world trade is expected to fall by 14% to 31% by 2020 , as COVID 19 pandemic has disrupted supply chain, trading activities, economic activities, and life around the globe.

to by , as COVID 19 pandemic has disrupted supply chain, trading activities, economic activities, and life around the globe. The global market of the saturating kraft paper is expected to decline in the first two quarters of 2020 , due to the high impact of COVID-19. Key players are facing numerous challenges due to restrictions on product manufacturing and trading. Continuous lockdowns and health crises in major developing countries such as China and India is further resulting in declining saturated kraft paper market. Nearly all countries are expected to face double digit declines in the trade volumes of saturated kraft paper, owing to the negative impact on exports from North America and the Asia Pacific.

, due to the high impact of COVID-19. Key players are facing numerous challenges due to restrictions on product manufacturing and trading. Continuous lockdowns and health crises in major developing countries such as China and India is further resulting in declining saturated kraft paper market. Nearly all countries are expected to face double digit declines in the trade volumes of saturated kraft paper, owing to the negative impact on exports from North America and the Asia Pacific. However, with the better precautions and planning by the government of developed and developing countries, it is expected that the demand and supply of saturated kraft paper will be in balance by the end of 2020. Furthermore, key players are planning to enhance production capability, which will drive the demand for saturated kraft paper during the forecast period.

