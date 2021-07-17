Advancement: Clean Coal Technology Market: Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Clean Coal Technology Market size will exceed $4.6 billion by value in 2027; according to a new research study by Research Dive.

An increasing demand for electricity, growing demand for clean energy, and availability of raw materials across the world will significantly drive the global Clean Coal Technology market size over the forecast period. The key objective associated with clean coal technology is to develop thermally efficient systems so that less coal is used to generate the same amount of power.

Favorable Government initiatives for Environmental Concerns and Strict Regulations will boost the growth of Clean Coal Technology market growth in the coming years. As a result of this, the target of clean energy in a time bound manner, various policies and regulations are being constantly updated

However, the high cost, coupled with the rising implementations of renewables will impede the Clean Coal Technology market growth.

The supercritical technology held the largest share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.4% by value over the projected timeframe. The dominant market size is expected throughout the forecast period, owing to the growth of electricity demand.

The Clean Coal Technology market will increase at a CAGR of more than 2.9% by value during the projected period. Growing demand of environment friendly technologies along with the increasing pollution rate and increasing industrialization is expected to drive demand clean coal technologies and drives the global market growth.

The term ‘clean coal’ is increasingly being used for supercritical and ultra-supercritical coal-fired plants without CCS, running at 42-48% thermal efficiency. Supercritical Clean Coal Technology will grow at a CAGR of over 2.4% during the projected period. Supercritical steam turbine cycle is one of the leading clean coal technology in widespread application and used for new commercial coal-fired plants in various countries.

Asia Pacific market held a significant market share in 2019 and accounted for 68% in 2019. The growing investments in the clean coal technology and the extensive contribution from China, Japan and India are some of the factors that are expected to encourage the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness a robust growth at 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Several old plants in Asia Pacific region continues to be involved in the clean coal projects that aim to extend the lifespan of existing coal fired infrastructure.

Some of the prominent companies in the global Clean Coal Technology market include General Electric, Shanghai Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, BHEL, DongFang Electric, Harbin Electric Company Limited, Toshiba, Doosan, and Babcock & Wilcox among many others. Some of the strategies preferred by the operating companies are product development and acquisitions.

