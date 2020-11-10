Reconciliation is the process of comparing internal financial records with the monthly statements from external sources such as financial institutions, banks, and credit card companies. Several banks and fintech companies are utilizing account reconciliation software for managing their payments record in their internal cash register and for identifying human errors. Additionally, increasing requirement to improve error detection software in the banks and in several other financial institutes around the world drive the growth of the account reconciliation software market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AutoRek, BlackLine, Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Quickbooks, ReconArt, Inc., SAP SE, Sage Software Solution Pvt. Ltd., Xero Limited

What is the Dynamics of Account Reconciliation Software Market?

The major drivers boosting the growth of account reconciliation software market are the rise in online transactions among several industry vertical and increase in need for reconciliation management system. Moreover, higher acceptance of account reconciliation software among the small & medium enterprises and increase in use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in account reconciliation software are the factors that are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the account reconciliation software market.

What is the SCOPE of Account Reconciliation Software Market?

The “Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the account reconciliation software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of account reconciliation software market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment model, reconciliation type, industry vertical, and geography. The global account reconciliation software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading account reconciliation software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global account reconciliation software market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment model, reconciliation type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the account reconciliation software market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of display type, the market is segmented as LCD display, LED display, and others. Further, based on mode of transportation, the market is segment as roadways, railways, and airways.

What is the Regional Framework of Account Reconciliation Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global account reconciliation software market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The account reconciliation software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of various countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

8.ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODEL

9.ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – RECONCILIATION TYPE

10.ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11.ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

