Gold Nanoparticles Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

Gold nanoparticles are particles with diameters in the 1-100nm range and have unique optical and physical properties. These unique optical-electronics properties have been researched and utilized in high technology applications such as organic photovoltaics, sensory probes, therapeutic agents, drug delivery in biological and medical applications, electronic conductors and catalysis. The optical and electronic properties of gold nanoparticles are tunable by changing the size, shape, surface chemistry, or aggregation state.

Gold nanoparticle, a type of special compound, is mainly classified into water, oil, etc. And water soluble type is the most widely used type which takes up about 75% share globally in 2017. Gold nanoparticles are mainly made from chloroauric acid and reducing agents (sodium citrate, sodium borohydride, hydrazine hydrate, etc.), modifiers (amino acids, DNA, mercaptans, polymers, etc.). It is mainly used in pharmaceutical laboratories to detect biomarkers and eradicate targeted tumors.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gold Nanoparticles Market

The global Gold Nanoparticles market size is projected to reach US$ 158.5 million by 2026, from US$ 79 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Gold Nanoparticles Scope and Segment

Gold Nanoparticles market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gold Nanoparticles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nanopartz

Nanocs

nanoComposix

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Sigma Aldrich

Tanaka Technologies

Expedeon

NanoSeedz

NanoHybrids

Hongwu New Material

Metalor Technologies SA

Solaris Nanoscinces

Meliorum Technologies

Gold Nanoparticles Breakdown Data by Type

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

Both Phase Soluble

Gold Nanoparticles Breakdown Data by Application

Life Science

Industrials

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Gold Nanoparticles market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Gold Nanoparticles market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Gold Nanoparticles Market Share Analysis

