CMP Slurry Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the CMP Slurry market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Chemical mechanical polishing/planarization (CMP) slurries are abrasive materials, also called non-crystalline inorganic oxides, which are dispersed in water blended with other chemicals and used in CMP processes for semiconductors. CMP process is employed in semiconductor manufacturing, where surfaces of wafers are smoothed and leveled with the help of abrasive slurries. This process is critical for precise lithography patterning, and is utilized after every deposition-etch step.

CMP slurries are liquid solutions generally composed of high-purity deionized water and a proprietary mix of chemical additives and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact at an atomic level with the surface material of the IC device.

Leading manufacturers in the industry include Cabot Microelectronics, DuPont and Fujimi Incorporated, which accounted for 38.67%, 10.22%, and 8.96% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, North America had the highest share of income, accounting for 50.10 percent in 2019.

The global CMP Slurry market size is projected to reach US$ 2182.3 million by 2026, from US$ 1382.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

CMP Slurry market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CMP Slurry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Cabot Microelectronics

DuPont

Fujimi Incorporated

Merck KGaA (Versum Materials)

Fujifilm

Hitachi Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Asahi Glass

Ace Nanochem

Ferro (UWiZ Technology)

WEC Group

Anji Microelectronics

Soulbrain

JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation

KC Tech

Alumina Slurry

Colloidal Silica Slurry

Ceria Slurries

By type, ceria slurries has the highest share of income, reaching 47.80% in 2019 .

Wafers

Optical Substrate

Disk Drive Components and Others

Wafers accounted for the highest share of consumption by application, more than 79 percent in 2019.

The CMP Slurry market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the CMP Slurry market report are United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China). It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

