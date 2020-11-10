United States Composite Wind Power Blades Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composite Wind Power Blades market.

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materialsâ€”a 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

The wind power generation industry has grown rapidly and expanded worldwide in recent years to meet high global demand for clean electricity. In addition, from 2008 to 2014, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations in GWs increased by more than three times. Wind energy is now used in over 80 countries, 24 of which have more than 1 GW installed. The rapid growth in the wind power generation industry has been driven by population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management, the increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries, among other factors.

Segment by Type, the Composite Wind Power Blades market is segmented into

Below 1.5 MW

1.5 MW

1.5-2.0 MW

2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

Above 5.0 MW

Segment by Application, the Composite Wind Power Blades market is segmented into

Offshore

Onshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Composite Wind Power Blades market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions.

The key regions covered in the Composite Wind Power Blades market are New England, Mideast, Great Lakes, Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, and Far West.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Composite Wind Power Blades Market Share Analysis

Composite Wind Power Blades market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Composite Wind Power Blades business, the date to enter into the Composite Wind Power Blades market, Composite Wind Power Blades product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

LM Wind Power

Vestas

Enercon

Tecsis

Gamesa

Suzlon

TPI Composites

Siemens

CARBON ROTEC

Acciona

Inox Wind

Zhongfu Lianzhong

Avic

Sinoma

TMT

New United

United Power

Mingyang

XEMC New Energy

DEC

Haizhuang Windpower

Wanyuan

CSR

SANY

