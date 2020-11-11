The global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market, such as Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor fabrication technique developed by IBM that uses pure crystal silicon and silicon oxide for integrated circuits (ICs) and microchips. An SOI microchip processing speed is often 30% faster than today’s complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based chips and power consumption is reduced 80%, which makes them ideal for mobile devices. SOI chips also reduce the soft error rate, which is data corruption caused by cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals. SOI, as the name suggests, consists of a top thin layer of silicon and a bottom thick layer of silicon. An insulator material such as silicon dioxide (SiO2) is placed between these two layers. SOI offers high performance, low power consumption, and high speed compared to traditional silicon wafers. All these factors make it an ideal choice for portable applications such as mobile phones, portable digital assistants (PDAs), notebooks, digital cameras, and others. These wafers were developed in the 1960s for defense and military applications, and the commercialization of these wafers took place gradually The growth of this market is propelled by the growth in the consumer electronics market, low wafer and gate cost, low operating voltage, and miniaturization of semiconductor devices. Based on diameters, 200 mm SOI wafers held the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. The market for these wafers is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2025. 200 mm wafers are mainly used for manufacturing RFSOI wafers, which are further used in smartphones for manufacturing antenna switches and other important components. Currently, virtually all the RF chips, including 2G, 3G, and 4G, are manufactured by using 200 mm SOI wafers. The improvement will be primarily driven by the growth in sales volumes for 300 mm wafers and by controlling production costs on the small diameter line that is running at full capacity. The loading rate of the 300 mm production lines improved significantly, but still remains globally low. BESOI, ELTRAN, SoS, SiMOX and smart cut are the technology segment of the market. Smart cut technology accounted for the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. Soitec (France) developed the smart cut technology in collaboration with CEA-Leti (microelectronics research lab). The licensing of Soitec’s Smartcut™ technology to other companies is anticipated to further increase the SOI wafer supply. Soitec, the world’s leading provider of SOI wafers, has been pioneering the SOI technology. This accounted for more than 69% of the revenues of the world SOI wafers market in 2017. The other key participants in the SOI wafer market are SunEdison (acquired by Globalwafers Co.,. in 2016), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co.. and a few others like SUMCO , Ultrasil and etc. Manufacturer are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, expansions, contracts, and collaborations to enhance their product offerings and expand their business. The computing and mobile segment accounted for the largest share of the overall SOI market in 2017. Power consumption is one of the burning issues faced by the consumer electronics segment. There are various issues associated with the conventional bulk CMOS technology, such as slow processing speed, high power consumption, low battery life, and soft errors such as data loss caused due to cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals. The SOI microchip overcomes all these issues and improves the processing speed and performance by up to 30% compared with the CMOS-based chips; it also reduces the power consumption by up to 80%. These features make it ideal for use in computers and cell phones. Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing developing integrated circuit industry. The leading players are emphasizing on modernizing their plants in APAC and fab facilities with advanced technologies. The countries such as China (Taiwan included) and Japan have the largest semiconductor manufacturing base, which is further helping the SOI market grow in this region. The increase in production facilities, rising demand for consumer electronics products, and continuous upgradation and improved efficiency of fab facilities are the key factors driving the growth of the SOI market in APAC. The key factors restraining the growth of the SOI market are the lack of available IP ecosystem and the floating body effect. The floating body effect is one of the major drawbacks of the SOI devices. It is the dependence of body potential on the history of biasing. The Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market was valued at US$ 763.5 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2399.1 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI). In terms of production side, this report researches the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) by regions (countries) and application. The global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

The report predicts the size of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market by Product: the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is segmented into, 300 mm SOI, Small Diameters S

Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market by Application: , the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is segmented into, Automobile and Smart Industry, Consumer Electronic, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

