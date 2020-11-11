The global Probe Card market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Probe Card market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Probe Card market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Probe Card market, such as , FormFactor, Micronics Japan (MJC), Technoprobe S.p.A., Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Feinmetall, Synergie Cad Probe, Advantest, Will Technology, TSE, TIPS Messtechnik GmbH They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Probe Card market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Probe Card market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Probe Card market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Probe Card industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Probe Card market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Probe Card market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Probe Card market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Probe Card market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Probe Card Market by Product: the Probe Card market is segmented into, Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card, MEMS Probe Card, The segment of MSMS probe card holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 52%. S

Global Probe Card Market by Application: , the Probe Card market is segmented into, Foundry & Logic, DRAM, Flash, Parametric, Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.), The foundry and logic holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 65% of the market share.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Probe Card market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Probe Card Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Probe Card market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Probe Card industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Probe Card market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Probe Card market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Probe Card market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Probe Card Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Probe Card Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Cantilever Probe Card

1.3.3 Vertical Probe Card

1.3.4 MEMS Probe Card

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Probe Card Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Foundry & Logic

1.4.3 DRAM

1.4.4 Flash

1.4.5 Parametric

1.4.6 Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.) 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Probe Card Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Probe Card Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Probe Card Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Probe Card Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Probe Card Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Probe Card Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Probe Card Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Probe Card Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Probe Card Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Probe Card Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Probe Card Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Probe Card Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Probe Card Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Probe Card Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Probe Card Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Probe Card Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Probe Card Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Probe Card as of 2019)

3.4 Global Probe Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Probe Card Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Probe Card Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Probe Card Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Probe Card Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Probe Card Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Probe Card Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Probe Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Probe Card Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Probe Card Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Probe Card Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Probe Card Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Probe Card Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Probe Card Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Probe Card Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Probe Card Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Probe Card Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Probe Card Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Probe Card Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Probe Card Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Probe Card Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Probe Card Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Probe Card Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Probe Card Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Probe Card Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Probe Card Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Probe Card Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Probe Card Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Probe Card Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Probe Card Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Probe Card Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Probe Card Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Probe Card Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Probe Card Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Probe Card Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Probe Card Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Probe Card Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Probe Card Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Probe Card Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Probe Card Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Probe Card Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Probe Card Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Probe Card Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Probe Card Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Probe Card Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Probe Card Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 FormFactor

8.1.1 FormFactor Corporation Information

8.1.2 FormFactor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 FormFactor Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.1.5 FormFactor SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 FormFactor Recent Developments

8.2 Micronics Japan (MJC)

8.2.1 Micronics Japan (MJC) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Micronics Japan (MJC) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Micronics Japan (MJC) Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.2.5 Micronics Japan (MJC) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Micronics Japan (MJC) Recent Developments

8.3 Technoprobe S.p.A.

8.3.1 Technoprobe S.p.A. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Technoprobe S.p.A. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Technoprobe S.p.A. Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.3.5 Technoprobe S.p.A. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Technoprobe S.p.A. Recent Developments

8.4 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

8.4.1 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.4.5 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Recent Developments

8.5 MPI

8.5.1 MPI Corporation Information

8.5.2 MPI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 MPI Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.5.5 MPI SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 MPI Recent Developments

8.6 SV Probe

8.6.1 SV Probe Corporation Information

8.6.3 SV Probe Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.6.5 SV Probe SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 SV Probe Recent Developments

8.7 Microfriend

8.7.1 Microfriend Corporation Information

8.7.2 Microfriend Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Microfriend Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.7.5 Microfriend SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Microfriend Recent Developments

8.8 Korea Instrument

8.8.1 Korea Instrument Corporation Information

8.8.2 Korea Instrument Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Korea Instrument Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.8.5 Korea Instrument SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Korea Instrument Recent Developments

8.9 Feinmetall

8.9.1 Feinmetall Corporation Information

8.9.2 Feinmetall Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Feinmetall Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.9.5 Feinmetall SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Feinmetall Recent Developments

8.10 Synergie Cad Probe

8.10.1 Synergie Cad Probe Corporation Information

8.10.2 Synergie Cad Probe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Synergie Cad Probe Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.10.5 Synergie Cad Probe SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Synergie Cad Probe Recent Developments

8.11 Advantest

8.11.1 Advantest Corporation Information

8.11.2 Advantest Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Advantest Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.11.5 Advantest SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Advantest Recent Developments

8.12 Will Technology

8.12.1 Will Technology Corporation Information

8.12.2 Will Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Will Technology Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.12.5 Will Technology SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Will Technology Recent Developments

8.13 TSE

8.13.1 TSE Corporation Information

8.13.2 TSE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 TSE Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.13.5 TSE SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 TSE Recent Developments

8.14 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

8.14.1 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.14.2 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Probe Card Products and Services

8.14.5 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Recent Developments 9 Probe Card Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Probe Card Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Probe Card Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Probe Card Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Probe Card Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Probe Card Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Probe Card Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Probe Card Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Probe Card Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Probe Card Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Probe Card Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Probe Card Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Probe Card Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Probe Card Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Probe Card Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Probe Card Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Probe Card Sales Channels

11.2.2 Probe Card Distributors

11.3 Probe Card Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

