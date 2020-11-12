Additive Masterbatch Market Growth and Sales forecast 2025

The global additive masterbatch market is poised for significant growth over the next eight years. A new publication by Persistence Market Research titled “Additive Masterbatch Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 & Forecast 2017-2025” forecasts the global additive masterbatch market to register a CAGR of 3.3% in terms of volume. Europe followed by Asia Pacific are slated to be the prominent regional markets in terms of additive masterbatch consumption. In terms of value, the global additive masterbatch market is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 3,279.6 Mn in 2017 and grow at a CAGR of 3.7% to be valued at US$ 4,385.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025. The global market for additive masterbatch is anticipated to grow ~1.3X over the period of forecast.

Regional Forecast of the Global Additive Masterbatch Market

The report analyzes the global additive masterbatch market across the key geographies of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe will continue to lead the global market in terms of market share, and is estimated to hold a value share of more than 35% throughout the forecast period. The region will also witness significant opportunities for growth

The APAC region will grow at a significant pace during the forecast period and hold about 30% market share towards the close of 2025. APAC will register a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value – the highest among all the regional markets

Global Additive Masterbatch Market: Segmental Forecast

The global additive masterbatch market is segmented on the basis of Type (CO2 Barrier, Oxygen Scavenger, Metal Deactivators, Anti-Foaming Agents, Antioxidant, Anti-Block, Anti-Static, Flame Retardant, Anti-Microbial, UV-Stabilizer, Thermo-Stabilizer, Laser-Marking) and Application (Automotive, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics).

Market forecast by Type

In terms of volume, the flame retardant and UV stabilizer segments will witness significant growth opportunities in the global additive masterbatch market

The flame retardant segment is projected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period (more than 35%). This segment will create total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 428.9 Mn between 2017 and 2025

Flame retardant will also be the most attractive market segment by type

Market forecast by Application

Packaging end use application segment will remain the dominant market throughout the forecast period, estimated to hold 46.6% value share by the end of 2025

Growing demand for packaging in North America and Europe, owing to stringent government regulations over food products is the key factor driving segmental growth

The packaging application segment is projected to create a total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 551.9 Mn between 2017 and 2025

