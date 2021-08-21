Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Report 2020-2025 , Technology Development, Key Players and Competitor Analysis and Share Analysis

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is accounted for $0.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period. Rising applications of artificial intelligence and advancements in data analytics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high capital requirement is hindering the market growth.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Sophia Genetics, Enlitic, Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc, Cyrcadia Health Inc., IBM (Watson Health), iCarbonX, Insilico Medicine, Inc., Lifegraph, Welltok, AiCure, APIXIO, Inc. and Atomwise, Inc.

On the basis of End User, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers has witnessing the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of artificial intelligence technology for collection of data of patient to support decision making in hospital workflow has considerably enhanced outcomes, reduced wait times and costs are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing R&D expenditure, developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, existence of huge patient pool will generate demand for improved healthcare services and growing disposable income are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

