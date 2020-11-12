A2P SMS Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2023

Application to person or A2P is a process of sending messages from an application to the mobile user. It involves automated content that an organization sends from its application to the subscriber via text message. These services can be used for various functions including alerts, confirmations, marketing campaigns, two-factor authentication(2FA), brand promotion, providing OTP, and flight alerts. The global A2P SMS market is driven by a global increase in the number of mobile subscribers, rise in cellular marketing activities by application developers and marketers, and the proliferation of A2P SMS services in mobile banking, mobile health, and mobile payments sectors.

In recent years, SMS have been used as an effective tool for customer engagement, customer service and as a service delivery function by many organizations. The most common application of A2P SMS market is mobile two-factor authentication which is used for user verification purpose by using a password sent on the user’s phone.

Rise in the demand of mobile-based services in sectors such as banking, healthcare, retail, e-commerce and growing awareness of enterprises regarding the deployment of A2P SMS due to its various distinct features is adding fuel to the growth of A2P SMS market. For instance, most organizations use A2P SMS platform for various activities including company announcements, polls and surveys, alerts, and notifications to update and interact with the employees.

According to the MRFR study, the usage of A2P SMS in the telecom industry is high due to its increasing benefits in internal and external communications. In the central and local government verticals, SMS has helped to reduce the cost of internal communications and improve the efficiency of their operations.However, intense competition in the market, mobile spam and growth in mobile malware are some of the restraints of the A2P SMS market.The global A2P market is expected to reach approximately USD 50.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Global A2P SMS market includes Tyntec (Germany), Infobip Ltd (UK), Trillian Group (Malta), Syniverse Technologies (US), Tata Communications (India), ,CLX Communication (Sweden), , MBlox Inc (US), SAP SE (SAP Mobile Services) (Germany), Tanla Solutions (India), Vonage Business (US), Mahindra Comviva (US) and Twilio Inc (US).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis Global A2P SMS market is done for North America, Europe Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.North America is one of the prominent regions in A2P SMS market which will contribute the highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of A2P SMS equipment in different end-user segment in the region. Whereas, the growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in the construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption of A2P services and propel the market.

Target Audience

Network Operators

Homeowners

Research firms, advertising agencies

Government agencies, Associations, and telecom operators

IT

Marketers/ Retailers

Bulk SMS providers

