Turbocompressor Market Analysis by Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2022

Global Turbocompressor Market size is expected to reach $18,424 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.5%, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. Oil & gas segment is expected to dominate the end-user sector in the global market from 2015 to 2022. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market contributing to 37.0% of the global turbocompressor market share in 2015.

Turbocompressor are turbo machines that concentrate a compressible gas with the help of a dynamic principle. In turbocompressor, the gas continuously enters the rotating impeller through which the mechanical shaft power is distributed to the fluid with the help of the blades that results in a significant pressure and temperature increase. The remaining kinetic flow energy is then mostly converted into pressure in the diffusor. The compressed gas is then either collected in a volute or transferred to a second compressor stage with the help of a return channel. Turbocompressor are highly used in dirty and corrosive applications such as petrochemical plants, refineries, natural gas processing, coal gasification & power stations due to their longer life, low maintenance, and continuous service.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2184

The global turbocompressor market is segmented based on type, stages, end-user industries, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into centrifugal compressors and axial compressors. Centrifugal compressor was the most dominant type accounting for 80.7% of the overall market in 2015. The centrifugal compressors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Centrifugal compressors have high adoption in gas turbines and auxiliary power units. These compressors are also used in pipeline compressors of natural gas, which help move the gas from the production site to the end consumer.

Based on stage, the global turbocompressor market is classified into single-stage turbocompressor and multi-stage turbocompressor. Single-stage compressors dominated the market in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Single stage turbocompressor are adopted in a wide range of end-user industries owing to their higher efficiencies, ease of maintenance, and smooth operation that ensures reliable performance.

The global turbocompressor market based on end-user industries has been classified into oil & gas, power generation, chemical, and others. The oil & gas segment dominated the turbocompressor market in 2015 accounting for $5,014 million. In the oil & gas industry, there is a wide requirement for turbomachinery equipment that are reliable and energy efficient. The oil & gas industry requires turbo equipment from the stage of oil recovery and oil/gas separation to gas treatment and processing. The increasing trade of LNG globally is also a key driver for turbocompressor industry in the oil & gas segment.

For Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2184

By geography, the turbocompressor market is analyzed across four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries. Asia-Pacific was the most dominant geographical market in 2015, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%. Asia-Pacifics energy demand has been continuously increasing due to the growing population and rising consumer class. The major demand for oil in the region is being witnessed from the transportation sectors in developing regions. Turbocompressor in Asia-Pacific are used in the oil & gas upstream, midstream, and downstream sector. They are also being highly used in the power generation industry for smooth functioning of coal as well as gas power plants.

The key players in the market focus on collaborations, partnerships, and product developments to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key players in the turbocompressor market include Atlas Copco AB, Elliot Group Ltd, GE Oil & Gas, Howden Group Ltd, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd, Man Diesel & Turbo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, and Siemens AG.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Turbocompressor Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2184?reqfor=covid

Key Findings of the Turbocompressor Market:

Axial compressors market accounted for $2,264 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Single-stage turbocompressor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Power generation end-user segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.6%.

Key Benefits of Market:

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global turbocompressor market along with current trends and future estimations to identify the potential investment pockets for stakeholders.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Turbocompressor Market Key Segmentation:

The global turbocompressor market is segmented on the basis of type, stage & end-use industries.

By Type

Centrifugal compressors

Axial compressors

By Stage

Single stage

Multi-stage

By End-user

Oil & gas

Power generation

Chemical

Water & wastewater

Others

About Us:

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research