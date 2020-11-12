The global Digital Remittance market is valued at 1540 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5890 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The report on "Digital Remittance Market" will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; also, key Digital Remittance Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Coins.ph, Toast, OrbitRemit, Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit, WeChat Payment, and Ant Financial/Alipay.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Market

Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

