Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Poised To Achieve Significant Growth 2020-2027 | SGS Life Sciences, Lonza, CCBC, Vcanbio, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, ViaCord, Thermo Fisher, Wuxi Apptec, CordLife, Esperite, Reliance Life Sciences

A cell bank is a facility that stores cells of specific genome for the purpose of future use in a product or medicinal needs. They often contain expansive amounts of base cell material that can be utilized for various projects. Cell banks can be used to generate detailed characterizations of cell lines and can also help mitigate cross-contamination of a cell line. Utilizing cell banks also reduces the cost of cell culture processes, providing a cost-efficient alternative to keeping cells in culture constantly.

Cell banks are commonly used within fields including stem cell research and pharmaceuticals, with cryopreservation being the traditional method of keeping cellular material intact. Cell banks also effectively reduce the frequency of a cell sample diversifying from natural cell divisions over time. Cells mainly used in the regenerative medicine production. Increasing demand of stem cell therapies and number of cell banks expected to boost the global market.

Leading Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Players:

SGS Life Sciences, Lonza, CCBC, Vcanbio, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, ViaCord, Thermo Fisher, Wuxi Apptec, CordLife, Esperite, Reliance Life Sciences, Lifecell, Cryo-Cell, Toxikon, Goodwin Biotechnology, Texcell, and Cryo Stemcell.

Cell banking is a process of replicating and storing cells for the purpose of future use. Storage of these cell samples can be utilized for research purposes and for surgical reconstruction of damaged body structures. Cells are frozen in cryovials at -196 degrees Celsius along with cryoprotection agents such as 10% solution of DMSO.

The global Cell Banking Outsourcing market is valued at 4210 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9440 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cell Banking Outsourcing.

