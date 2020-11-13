Cell Line Development Market 2020 Demands To Boost Industry Growth & Revenue Post Covid-19 Spread By 2027

The cell line is an established cell culture, wherein the cells multiply in the apt growth medium and space for growth. Different cell lines are made from different cells. Cell lines enable stepwise alterations in the structure, physiology, and genetic makeup of cells under a customized environment. The cell line development market growth is mainly attributed to increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer across the globe, and soaring investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Moreover, consistent research in drug discovery activities is further expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the risk of cell line contamination is restricting the market growth.

The cell line development market was valued at US$ 4,160.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,219.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on type, the cell line development market is segmented into primary cell lines, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines. The recombinant cell line segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the hybridomas segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market for recombinant cell lines is attributed to rising demand for recombinant proteins, increasing use of recombinant cell lines for biotherapeutics, and growing demand for toxicity testing.

Regenerative medicines have the potential to replace or heal tissues as well as organs damaged due to various factors, such as age, disease, or trauma; they also help normalize congenital defects. Over the last quarter of a century there has been an emergence of a tissue engineering industry, which has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicines. Regenerative medicines are a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field with the involvement of engineering sciences to develop clinical therapies for maintenance, repair, replacement, and enhancement of biological functions. The cell line development is a crucial and invariable part of this field as it helps understand how to treat a wide range of medical conditions, from broken bones to neurodegenerative diseases. Further, the regenerative medicines use cell-based models that have the potential to help the researchers in early-intervention treatment for degenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Thus, the rise in adoption of regenerative medicines is fostering the demand for cell line development in the coming years.

North America has been witnessing growing number of COVID-19 cases since the viral outbreak. According to Worldometer, as of September 2, 2020, the number of cases has reached to 6,335,244, with 191,058 deaths, in the US. The pharmaceutical companies and research institution have shifted their research activities in finding vaccine for COVID-19, thereby putting the development of other therapeutics on hold. Moreover, many research organizations are struggling with a wide range of challenges such as reduced funding, cancelled fundraising events, and shelving projects due to economic uncertainty. Thus, the abovementioned factors are hindering the growth of the cell line development market, and the impact is likely to persist for a certain time period.

