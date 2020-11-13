Hereditary Cancer Testing Market What Is The Estimated Market Size In The Upcoming Years? | key players- Hologic, Myriad Genetics, Myogenes, Strand Life Sciences

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Hereditary Cancer Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Diagnosis Type, Technology, and End User’. The global hereditary cancer testing market is expected to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hereditary cancer testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global hereditary cancer testing market, based on the diagnosis type, was segmented as, biopsy and imaging. In 2018, the imaging segment held a largest market share of the hereditary cancer testing market, by diagnosis type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing number of cancer patients. Moreover, imaging segment is expected to grow at significant rate, in the forecast period 2019 to 2027 owing to rising preference towards cost-effective, easy, and accurate method for hereditary cancer testing.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Hereditary Cancer Testing Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced hereditary cancer screening for rising hereditary cancer prevalence in the region. There is a growing interest of international players in China and India, government support in countries such as China, and advancing healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, the region has huge potential for the hereditary cancer testing market players to grow during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the hereditary cancer testing market include Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myogenes, Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pathway Genomics Corporation, and CENTOGENE AG, among others.

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



