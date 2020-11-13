Telco Transformation Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – AT&T, Bharti Airtel, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, MTN, SK Telecom, Telecom Italia, Telef³nica, Telenor ASA, Vodafone

Telco Transformation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Telco transformation is the evolution of the telecommunications industry from a technology-focused, capital-intensive model to a user-centric service-delivery model. This transformation requires next-gen services deployment and large investments. Factor such as regulatory change, changing trends in consumer demand, digital content, newer technologies have been forced to adopt newer technologies to streamline the business. These factors are likely to boost the demand for the telco transformation market during the forecast period.

Factor such as decline in voice revenues, reducing loyalty and churn rate of subscribers, regulatory pressure, and increasing spectrum issues are the key driver for the growth of the telco transformation market. However, the low availability of spectrum and burgeoning network sizes may restraint the growth of the telco transformation market. Further, enhancing data-based services, growing focus on emerging technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M), and increasing focus on network infrastructure in order to enhance productivity is expected to influence the demand for the telco transformation market.

The reports cover key developments in the Telco Transformation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Telco Transformation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Telco Transformation market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom AG

MTN Group Limited

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Telecom Italia

Telef³nica, S.A.

Telenor ASA

Vodafone Group Plc

The “Global Telco Transformation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Telco Transformation market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Telco Transformation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Telco Transformation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global telco transformation market is segmented on the basis of type, consumer type, product and services, vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as fixed, mobile. On the basis of consumer type the market is segmented as retail, wholesale, enterprises. On the basis of product and services the market is segmented as VoIP, IPTV, triple play, cloud services, managed services. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented as energy, transport, healthcare, entertainment, government, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Telco Transformation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Telco Transformation Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Telco Transformation market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Telco Transformation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Telco Transformation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Telco Transformation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Telco Transformation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Telco Transformation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

