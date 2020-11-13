Vulnerability Scanning Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Acunetix, AT&T, Digital Defense, F-SECURE, IBM, Kenna Security, Mcafee, Qualys, Rapid7, Skybox Security

Vulnerability Scanning Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

The vulnerability scanning players continue to experience rise in demand for their products and services. The growth of the vulnerability scanning market is majorly attributable to tremendous rise in data across industries. The need for constant identification of data vulnerabilities among the large enterprises is increasing the adoption of vulnerability scanning and management tools, which is catalyzing the vulnerability scanning market.

The continuously rising risk of cyber-attack is compelling the large enterprises to secure their data, owing to which the enterprises are adopting various tools and software including vulnerability scanning and management tool. This factor is propelling the vulnerability scanning market. Additionally, the noteworthy growth in adoption of digital security and data scanning solutions among the global healthcare sector is driving the vulnerability scanning market. The continuous growth in number of SMEs across developing regions is anticipated to throttle the vulnerability scanning market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Vulnerability Scanning market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Vulnerability Scanning market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Vulnerability Scanning market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ACUNETIX

AT&T

DIGITAL DEFENSE

F-SECURE

IBM

KENNA SECURITY

MCAFEE

QUALYS

RAPID7

SKYBOX SECURITY

The “Global Vulnerability Scanning Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Vulnerability Scanning market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Vulnerability Scanning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Vulnerability Scanning market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global vulnerability scanning market is segmented on the basis of vulnerability types, organization size, and industries. Based on vulnerability types, the vulnerability scanning market is segmented into content management vulnerability. Based on organization size, the vulnerability scanning market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. The industries segment comprise of IT, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, utilities, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Vulnerability Scanning market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Vulnerability Scanning Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Vulnerability Scanning market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Vulnerability Scanning market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Vulnerability Scanning Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Vulnerability Scanning Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Vulnerability Scanning Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Vulnerability Scanning Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

