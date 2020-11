Watch FREE LIVE: Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez Full FIght Online Stream DAZN BOXING TV 2020

Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez is an upcoming first-ever women’s World Title triple-header Boxing Fight held on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Matchroom will promote the historic evening of boxing shown live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports for the UK. We’re going to share with you the best way to watch Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez Live Stream Online without Cable. And also share all information about Taylor vs Gutierrez fight details.

Now the Bray Bomber will be back in action later this month when she faces undefeated 37-year-old Gutierrez.The Spaniard has not fought in nearly a year due to the COVID-19 lockdown but goes into the fight off the back of 13-straight wins since turning pro in 2017.She beat Keren Batiz last time out but stepping into the ring with Taylor will be a huge step up in class for her.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight night which includes THREE world title clashes.

Taylor v Gutierrez: Date and time

The 10-round lightweight clash will take place on Saturday, November 14 and is being held behind-closed-doors at Wembley Arena in London.

Taylor v Gutierrez should get under way at around 10pm and there will be title fights between Terri Harper and Katharina Thanderz and Ebanie Bridges and Rachel Ball on the undercard.

The fight night is being shown on Sky Sports but full details about the TV coverage have not been confirmed as of yet.

Taylor v Gutierrez: Undercard

Subject to change

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez – for WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles

Terri Harper v Katharina Thanderz – for WBC and IBO Super featherweight titles

Rachel Ball v Jorgelina Guanini – for vacant WBA bantamweight title

John Docherty v Jack Cullen

Thomas Whittaker Hart v Jermaine Springer

Ukashir Farooq v Angel Aviles

Taylor v Gutierrez: What has been said?

Katie Taylor: “It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from my last fight but I’m always looking towards the next challenge and I wanted to fight again before the end of the year.

“The pandemic has obviously made it a very uncertain time in terms of scheduling fights, so I’m really excited to have a date to focus on.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight against an undefeated challenger, but I’ve been back in training camp in the US for the past couple of weeks and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles on November 14.”

Miriam Gutierrez: “I am very happy, eager, and excited. I am preparing myself 100 per cent for this fight with Katie.

“This is the great challenge that I have pursued in my sports career to be able to fight for the undisputed crown.”

