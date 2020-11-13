Automotive Communication Technology Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2027

The Automotive Communication Technology report provides specific and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, ideas and their varying likings about particular product. Expert solutions and proficient capabilities have been utilized to generate this market research report. The key players of the market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which is affecting the market and ICT industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. With the insights and analysis of Automotive Communication Technology report, marketplace can be kept clearly into focus.

Automotive Communication Technology is used in vehicle for uninterrupted and better communication with other vehicles. There are various bus modules integrated within vehicles to communicate namely: Local Interconnect Network (LIN), Controller Area Network (CAN), FlexRay, Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST), and Ethernet. The application where automotive communication technology used are: Powertrain, Body Control and Comfort, Infotainment & Communication, and Safety & ADAS.

The significant drivers of automotive communication technology market are rising contribution of electronic systems in passenger cars. The mounting rise in sales of premium vehicles and emergence of autonomous vehicles are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for automotive communication technology market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The global automotive communication technology market is segmented on the basis of bus module, application, and vehicle class. Based bus module, the market is segmented as LIN, CAN, FlexRay, MOST, Ethernet. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Powertrain, Body Control and Comfort, Infotainment & Communication, and Safety & ADAS, Similarly, based on vehicle class the market is segmented into Economy, Mid-Size, Luxury.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive communication technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive communication technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Broadcom Continental AG Cypress Semiconductor Elmos Semiconductor AG Infineon Technologies AG Intel Corporation Maxim Integrated Melexis Microchip Technology ON Semiconductor

