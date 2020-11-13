The global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market, such as ExxonMobil Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp., BP Plc, Range Resources Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SM Energy, ConocoPhillips Company, Swift Energy Company, Equinor, Linn Energy LLC, Chevron Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Alkcon Corp., etc. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market by Product: , Propane, Ethane, Isobutene, Others

Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market by Application: , Petrochemicals, Space Heating, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

1.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Propane

1.2.3 Ethane

1.2.4 Isobutene

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Space Heating

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production

3.4.1 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production

3.5.1 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production

3.6.1 China Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production

3.7.1 Japan Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Business

7.1 ExxonMobil Corp.

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Chesapeake Energy Corp.

7.2.1 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BP Plc

7.3.1 BP Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 BP Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BP Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 BP Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Range Resources Corp.

7.4.1 Range Resources Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Range Resources Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Range Resources Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Range Resources Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

7.5.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SM Energy

7.6.1 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SM Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ConocoPhillips Company

7.7.1 ConocoPhillips Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 ConocoPhillips Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ConocoPhillips Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 ConocoPhillips Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Swift Energy Company

7.8.1 Swift Energy Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Swift Energy Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Swift Energy Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Swift Energy Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Equinor

7.9.1 Equinor Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Equinor Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Equinor Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Equinor Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Linn Energy LLC

7.10.1 Linn Energy LLC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Linn Energy LLC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Linn Energy LLC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Linn Energy LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Chevron Corp.

7.11.1 Chevron Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Chevron Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Chevron Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Chevron Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Canadian Natural Resources Limited

7.12.1 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

7.13.1 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Alkcon Corp.

7.14.1 Alkcon Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Alkcon Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Alkcon Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Alkcon Corp. Main Business and Markets Served 8 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

8.4 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Distributors List

9.3 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

