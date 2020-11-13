Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2020-2026 | Enbridge, Europipe GmbH, Gazprom

The global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market, such as Enbridge, Europipe GmbH, Gazprom, APA Group, CRC Evans Pipeline International, General Electric, Snam Rete Gas, Redexis Gas, Saipem S.p.A., Technip S.A., MRC Global, Chelpipe, DCP Midstream, Engas, GAIL (India) Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Perusahaan Gas Negara, Welspun Corporation They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1534802/global-gas-pipeline-infrastructure-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Product: , Transmission, Distribution

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Application: Onshore, Offshore

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1534802/global-gas-pipeline-infrastructure-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Overview

1.2 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Transmission

1.2.2 Distribution

1.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gas Pipeline Infrastructure as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.5.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application 5 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Business

10.1 Enbridge

10.1.1 Enbridge Corporation Information

10.1.2 Enbridge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Enbridge Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Enbridge Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.1.5 Enbridge Recent Development

10.2 Europipe GmbH

10.2.1 Europipe GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 Europipe GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Europipe GmbH Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Europipe GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Gazprom

10.3.1 Gazprom Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gazprom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Gazprom Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Gazprom Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.3.5 Gazprom Recent Development

10.4 APA Group

10.4.1 APA Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 APA Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 APA Group Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 APA Group Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.4.5 APA Group Recent Development

10.5 CRC Evans Pipeline International

10.5.1 CRC Evans Pipeline International Corporation Information

10.5.2 CRC Evans Pipeline International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 CRC Evans Pipeline International Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 CRC Evans Pipeline International Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.5.5 CRC Evans Pipeline International Recent Development

10.6 General Electric

10.6.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 General Electric Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 General Electric Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.6.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.7 Snam Rete Gas

10.7.1 Snam Rete Gas Corporation Information

10.7.2 Snam Rete Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Snam Rete Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Snam Rete Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.7.5 Snam Rete Gas Recent Development

10.8 Redexis Gas

10.8.1 Redexis Gas Corporation Information

10.8.2 Redexis Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Redexis Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Redexis Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.8.5 Redexis Gas Recent Development

10.9 Saipem S.p.A.

10.9.1 Saipem S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Saipem S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Saipem S.p.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Saipem S.p.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.9.5 Saipem S.p.A. Recent Development

10.10 Technip S.A.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Technip S.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Technip S.A. Recent Development

10.11 MRC Global

10.11.1 MRC Global Corporation Information

10.11.2 MRC Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 MRC Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 MRC Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.11.5 MRC Global Recent Development

10.12 Chelpipe

10.12.1 Chelpipe Corporation Information

10.12.2 Chelpipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Chelpipe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Chelpipe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.12.5 Chelpipe Recent Development

10.13 DCP Midstream

10.13.1 DCP Midstream Corporation Information

10.13.2 DCP Midstream Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 DCP Midstream Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 DCP Midstream Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.13.5 DCP Midstream Recent Development

10.14 Engas

10.14.1 Engas Corporation Information

10.14.2 Engas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Engas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Engas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.14.5 Engas Recent Development

10.15 GAIL (India) Limited

10.15.1 GAIL (India) Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 GAIL (India) Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 GAIL (India) Limited Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 GAIL (India) Limited Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.15.5 GAIL (India) Limited Recent Development

10.16 National Oilwell Varco

10.16.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.16.2 National Oilwell Varco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 National Oilwell Varco Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 National Oilwell Varco Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.16.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

10.17 Perusahaan Gas Negara

10.17.1 Perusahaan Gas Negara Corporation Information

10.17.2 Perusahaan Gas Negara Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Perusahaan Gas Negara Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Perusahaan Gas Negara Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.17.5 Perusahaan Gas Negara Recent Development

10.18 Welspun Corporation

10.18.1 Welspun Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 Welspun Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Welspun Corporation Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Welspun Corporation Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.18.5 Welspun Corporation Recent Development 11 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”