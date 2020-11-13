Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market New Opportunity To Hit New Growth Level 2020-2026| Panasonic, BYD, LG Chem

The global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market, such as Panasonic, BYD, LG Chem, AESC, SAMSUNG SDI, Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa, Epower, Beijing Pride Power, Air Litium (Lyoyang), Wanxiang, Tianjin Lishen Battery, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Primearth EV Energy, Hitachi Vehicle Energy, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, SK Innovation, Amperex Technology, CATL They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market by Product: , Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries

Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market by Application: BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Overview

1.1 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Product Overview

1.2 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.2.2 Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

1.2.3 Lead-Acid Batteries

1.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) by Application

4.1 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Segment by Application

4.1.1 BEVs

4.1.2 HEVs

4.1.3 PHEVs

4.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) by Application 5 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Business

10.1 Panasonic

10.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Panasonic Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Panasonic Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.2 BYD

10.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.2.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BYD Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BYD Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 LG Chem Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Chem Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 AESC

10.4.1 AESC Corporation Information

10.4.2 AESC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 AESC Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 AESC Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.4.5 AESC Recent Development

10.5 SAMSUNG SDI

10.5.1 SAMSUNG SDI Corporation Information

10.5.2 SAMSUNG SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 SAMSUNG SDI Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SAMSUNG SDI Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.5.5 SAMSUNG SDI Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

10.6.1 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Recent Development

10.7 Epower

10.7.1 Epower Corporation Information

10.7.2 Epower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Epower Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Epower Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.7.5 Epower Recent Development

10.8 Beijing Pride Power

10.8.1 Beijing Pride Power Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beijing Pride Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Beijing Pride Power Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Beijing Pride Power Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.8.5 Beijing Pride Power Recent Development

10.9 Air Litium (Lyoyang)

10.9.1 Air Litium (Lyoyang) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Air Litium (Lyoyang) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Air Litium (Lyoyang) Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Air Litium (Lyoyang) Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.9.5 Air Litium (Lyoyang) Recent Development

10.10 Wanxiang

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wanxiang Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wanxiang Recent Development

10.11 Tianjin Lishen Battery

10.11.1 Tianjin Lishen Battery Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tianjin Lishen Battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tianjin Lishen Battery Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tianjin Lishen Battery Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.11.5 Tianjin Lishen Battery Recent Development

10.12 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

10.12.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.12.5 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Primearth EV Energy

10.13.1 Primearth EV Energy Corporation Information

10.13.2 Primearth EV Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Primearth EV Energy Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Primearth EV Energy Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.13.5 Primearth EV Energy Recent Development

10.14 Hitachi Vehicle Energy

10.14.1 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.14.5 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Recent Development

10.15 TOSHIBA CORPORATION

10.15.1 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Corporation Information

10.15.2 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.15.5 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Recent Development

10.16 SK Innovation

10.16.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information

10.16.2 SK Innovation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 SK Innovation Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SK Innovation Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.16.5 SK Innovation Recent Development

10.17 Amperex Technology

10.17.1 Amperex Technology Corporation Information

10.17.2 Amperex Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Amperex Technology Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Amperex Technology Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.17.5 Amperex Technology Recent Development

10.18 CATL

10.18.1 CATL Corporation Information

10.18.2 CATL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 CATL Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 CATL Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Products Offered

10.18.5 CATL Recent Development 11 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

