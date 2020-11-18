Watch Poland vs Netherlands Game Live Stream Reddit Free,2020 UEFA picks, Nations League Football,On Free HD TV Channel.Poland vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule.UEFA FREE LIVE Poland vs Netherlands Watch Online Stream : Nations League Soccer Full Match& Game TV Channel 2020

Poland vs. Netherlands: live stream, how to watch UEFA Nations League 2020 (Wed., Nov. 18).Netherlands looks to build off its first win under new head coach Frank de Boer on Wednesday when it battles Poland in both teams’ final UEFA Nations League group matchup. After knocking off Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 this past weekend, the Dutch now have eight points in Group A1, trailing group leaders Italy by one point. De Boer’s side is led by Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored two goals in the win over Bosnia and has taken on the role of captain following the injury to teammate Virgil van Dijk. Meanwhile, Poland and star forward Robert Lewandowski are just a single point back of Netherlands following a 2-0 loss to Italy, and hopes to avenge an earlier 1-0 defeat versus the Dutch back in September.

Wednesday's match will air on ESPN2 in English and TUDNxtra1 in Spanish.

Poland vs. Netherlands (UEFA Nations League 2020)

Start date: 2:45 p.m. EST

More coverage via the Associated Press

Frank de Boer finally has his first win as Netherlands coach after Georginio Wijnaldum scored a swift brace Sunday to lead his team to a 3-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League.

Wijnaldum, captain in the absence of his injured Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk, tapped in from close range in the sixth and 14th minutes to set up the win in the empty Johan Cruyff Arena. Wijnaldum has now scored seven of his country’s last 12 goals.

Memphis Depay turned in a cross by right back Denzel Dumfries for the Netherlands’ third goal 10 minutes after the break. Dumfries also provided the assist for Wijnaldum’s opener in the League A match.