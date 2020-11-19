Exterior Doors Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope to 2023

Exterior Doors Market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. The fiberboard segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8% and contribute significantly to the market development.

The global exterior doors market is segmented based on material type into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. In 2016, the metal segment accounted for around 37.4% of the total exterior doors market revenue owing to the high dimensional stability and durability & resistance to fire and chemicals, often preferred in the commercial sector. The fiberboard segment is anticipated to witness increased usage in residential applications and is anticipated to show the highest growth rate of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Increase in new residential and nonresidential construction activities and rise in home remodeling expenses propelled the exterior doors market over the past few years. Moreover, increase in demand for sliding and hinged doors are anticipated to boost the exterior doors market during the forecast period.

Globally, exterior doors have been witnessing robust growth over the last few years due to increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences. Metals are one of the most widely used materials and they have become increasingly popular in developed and developing countries in the past few years. Moreover, increasing demand for folding and sliding doors is anticipated to boost the exterior doors market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth of exterior doors market is influenced by the increasing construction, renovation, and refurbishing activities. However, high cost of eco-friendly doors and fluctuating prices of raw material can hinder the growth of the exterior doors market. Whereas, design innovation and use of eco-friendly products could also provide an immense opportunity for the market growth.

The market is categorized on the basis of mechanism into swinging, sliding, folding, and revolving & others. The swinging segment leads the exterior doors market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The sliding exterior doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market was analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 52.8% of the exterior doors market revenue and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. China, Japan, and India are the leading markets for exterior doors in Asia-Pacific region.

Leading players profiled in the report include ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Anderson Corporation, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Simpson Investment Company Inc., The Millwork Market, YKK Corporation, Otto Fuchs KG, Yuanda China Holdings Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., Hormann Kg Verkaufsgesellschaft, and LG Electronics.

Key Findings of The Study

The fiberboard segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8%

In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 52.8% of the exterior doors market revenue and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The sliding exterior doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

