According to The Insight Partners Industrial Coatings Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.

Industrial Coatings Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Industrial Coatings Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Industrial coatings are engineered to provide protective and functional properties to the substrate. Most industrial coatings are formulated to protect against corrosion and wear of concrete and steel. Some industrial coatings are also applied to lower susceptibility to fire and other hazards. In addition, industrial coatings extend the durability of the material eliminating the need for replacement, thereby, saving time and costs.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The industrial coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to an upsurge in demands for eco-friendly coating coupled with increasing demands from the automotive industry. Another factor the contributing towards the growth of the industrial coatings market is the wide usage of anti-corrosion coatings. However, the harmful effects of solvent-borne coatings on health and environment restrict market growth. On the other hand, the industrial coatings market is likely to showcase growth opportunities with increasing applications of powder coatings and the growing adoption of green/eco-friendly coatings during the forecast period.

The global industrial coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology, resin and end-user industry. Based on technology, the market is segmented as powder coatings, solvent-borne coatings, water-borne coatings, radiation cured coatings and others. On the basis of resin, the market is segmented as acrylics, epoxy, polyurethane (PU), polyester and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as aerospace, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, general industrial, marine, wood and others.

