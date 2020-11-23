Industrial Dispensing System and Equipment Market 2020 to 2025 – Market Insights and Outlook Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Ensuring good dispensing practices across industries has increased the emphasis on developing next-gen industrial dispensing systems and equipment. A lot has been said about the impact of Industry 4.0 on warehousing, supply chain, and distribution, and a plethora of businesses are embracing this next-gen industrial revolution. Technological advancements and the growing utilization of artificial intelligence and robotics to perform a number of manual and monotonous tasks across industries have led to the age of automation.

Automation in industrial systems, including industrial dispensing systems and equipment, helps design systems that meet the transforming industrial requirements, which include precision, high-resolution, and high-performance operability. Industrial equipment manufacturing fostered by government initiatives and growing investments in technology integration are enabling the introduction of high-level industrial systems such as high-precision industrial dispensing system and equipment.

Highlighting the developments in the industrial dispensing system and equipment marketplace, this TMR study offers elaborate information about the current status and the future prospects of the market.

Market Evolution: Preference Shift from Manual to Automated Systems Observed

From accurate product measurements to a safer way of diluting and dispensing them, industrial dispensers have solved numerous problems. Over the last few decades, industrial dispensing systems and equipment have diversified substantially, on account of advanced technology and design innovations. From compact sizes to versatile offerings, there is an industrial dispensing system and equipment for every end-use facility. Automated systems such as robots and cobots help automate the workflow on industrial floors, enabling reduced downtime and enhanced productivity. This has resulted in a paradigm shift of industrial operations from manual to semi- or fully-automated operations, bringing cutting-edge industrial equipment and systems at the center stage, creating major potential for automated industrial dispensing systems and equipment.

The TMR study on industrial dispensing systems and equipment evaluates the market to offer significant market forecast. The global industrial dispensing system and equipment market is expected to be valued at ~ US$ 10.3 Bn in 2019, and is projected to register a steady growth rate with a ~ 6% CAGR. The trend of technological advancements is expected to have a major influence on the industrial dispensing system and equipment market in the coming years, as factors such as increasing productivity, efficiency, and minimizing errors have prompted manufacturers to consider various technological innovations. The need to meet changing dispensing requirements is further triggering product upgrades.

Industrial Dispensing System and Equipment Market: Key Trends Influencing Growth

Emphasis on Traceability and Inspection – Given the ease of operability achieved with technological integration, tracking and tracing an industrial dispensing process is also becoming achievable. Reduction of errors to minimize wastage, improvement in performance, and timely maintenance remain vital requisites for end users, resulting in the increasing emphasis on tracing the performance of the dispenser. Another aspect gaining ground is the inspection of industrial dispensing processes to ensure excellent quality control. This is supported by 3D sensing technologies such as laser triangulation that enable better dispensing inspection.

Influence of Robotics and Smart Technology – Robotics and automation have transformed the industrial sector, as the implementation of industrial robots with industrial equipment allows achieving high-level precision, programmed operations, reduction in production downtime, and significant cost savings. Similarly, the incorporation of smart technologies in modern industrial dispensing systems and equipment is being widely observed. The use of technologies such as IoT to optimize internal operations is another aspect gaining broader emphasis.

Micro-dispensing Activities Gain Traction – Manufacturers around the world are placing their reliance on their suppliers that offer updated technologies and implement new processes. As micro-dispensing and precision work in tandem, the demand for micro-dispensing continues to pick pace, allowing greater flexibility in achieving accurate results for dispensing smaller quantities of products. This trend is likely to have a positive influence of future product developments.

