The global wet vacuum cleaner market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. Wet vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that are used to collect liquid spills as well as dust and are far more flexible & versatile than the regular vacuum cleaners. The wet vacuum cleaners are considered to be one of the best tool in cleaning house as well as commercial premises in a much easier and simpler way. These wet vacuum cleaners have two different compartments that are suitable for collecting both dry dust and wet spills with an ease.

There are two types of wet vacuum cleaners available in the market including cordless and wired or corded wet vacuum cleaners through different distribution channels. Moreover, advanced technology is being used in developing innovative wet vacuum cleaner to make it more useful as well as convenient for the customers for cleaning purpose. Thus, this has fueled the growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market in terms of value sales.

The growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market is driven by increase in health & hygiene concerns, and a rise in the working population globally. This has resulted in growing demand for efficient, time saving and IOT infused cleaning devices including wet vacuum cleaners in the retail market; thereby, driving the growth of wet vacuum cleaner market. Moreover, the wet vacuum cleaners are widely used in the commercial sector including the manufacturing industry, HoReCa (hotel/restaurants/caf?) industry and others. Thus, this in turn is driving the growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market. However, the low penetration of vacuum cleaner in the household sector coupled with high retail price of wet vacuum cleaner is projected to restrict the growth of wet vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, advancement in technology as well as rapid growth of online platform is anticipated to provide immense opportunity of the wet vacuum cleaner in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

The global wet vacuum cleaner market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into cordless and wired. By application, it is bifurcated into household and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, E-commerce and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the wet vacuum cleaner industry are Alfred K?rcher SE & Co. KG, Tennant Company, Nilfisk Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V. , AB Electrolux, Tineco Intelligent Technology, Delfins, Bissell Group, Hako Group, and Shop Vacs.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favourable growth.

Key market segments

By Product Type

– Cordless

– Wired

By Price Point

– Household

– Commercial

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Specialty Stores

– E-commerce

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa

