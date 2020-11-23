Analyzing Impacts of Covid-19 on Functional Apparel Market Effects, Business Description, Aftermath and Forecast To 2026

The Functional Apparel market size was valued at $282.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $505.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026

The global functional apparel market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Sportswear, active wear, protective clothing and others. Based on application, the market is classified into sports industry, outdoor clothing and healthcare. By distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online.

Activewears are designed to enhance the performance of customers, especially fitness & sports enthusiasts. Enhanced breathability of fabric, wicking function, bi-stretch ability, enhanced grip, among others are some of the major factors boosting the performance of users, which make activewear superior than other substitutes.

On the other hand, anti-bacterial fabrics used in activewear reduce body odor and prevent degradation of activewear color. Thermal insulation is another major advantage of activewear. Despite the use of lightweight and thin fabric, thermal activewear are helpful in maintaining the body temperature in unfavorable weather situations. Anti-static, quick-drying, and elasticity of fabric are some of the miscellaneous advantages of activewear, which increase ease-of-care and maintenance of this clothing. Thus, performance boosting, easy care & maintenance, and other advantages of activewear have fueled its demand across the world

Fitness enthusiasts show high propensity to pay premium prices for fitness related products, which are necessary to achieve their fitness goals. Fitness has become one of the major part of daily routine of a substantial number of consumers. Increasing participation in sports and fitness activity has led to a more comprehensive approach of customers toward fitness and sports-related products. On the other hand, the female apparel segment is highly fragmented. Fashionable activewear has witnessed surge in demand, due to increase in adoption of apparel from the female consumers. In addition, shift in female physical activity participation is one of the major factors driving the demand for activewear. Increasing number of female fitness models, sports players, and athletes developed a holistic approach of female consumers toward sports and fitness. Moreover, the ongoing trend of healthy aging has witnessed increased popularity among the geriatric population.

The requirement of performance boosting fitness products is expected to increase among the geriatric population, owing to increase in health & fitness associated with ageing. This factor boosts the demand for activewear among elderly consumers, owing to performance boosting features of activewear such as enhanced grip, wicking, and back support, among others. Thus, rise in participation of customers provides potential opportunities for market expansion.

Athleisure is a clothing type that is a cross over between activewear and leisure wear. Improvements in design and materials used for such clothes have significantly increased its popularity across the world. Increasing adoption of athleisure clothing as an office wear has positively impacted the growth of the overall market. Further, numerous advantages of athleisure clothing, such as protection from adverse weather, wicking & breathability, thermal insulation, lightweight, and ease of washing & care have helped the market to gain popularity and traction among young consumers. On the other hand, fashionable designs and customization options in athleisure activewear supplement the market growth.

Key players operating in the market includes Puma, Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Lululemon Athletic, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Gap Inc., North Face, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation and others

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global functional apparel market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Sportswear

– Active wear

– Protective Clothing

By Application

– Sports Industry

– Outdoor Clothing

– Healthcare

By Distribution Channel

– Offline

– Online

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

