India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact, Current Trends, Growth Drivers, Competition and Key Companies Analysis, Forecast to 2026

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system developed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present all types of geographical data. The software contains additional tools compared to a relational database. It provides tools and functions to input and store spatial data or geographic data. It facilitates users to perform geographic query, run analysis model and display geographic data in the map form. It enables quick access to relevant location specific data for making informed business decisions, which is projected to boost the market growth.

Increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, growth in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the India GIS software market. In addition, increase in investment by the enterprises on GIS solutions and adoption of GIS in transportation sector are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging trend of adopting cloud-based GIS and growing application of AR and VR technologies in geographic information system are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The India GIS software market is segmented on the basis of component, software type, functions, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By software type, the market is classified into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others. By function, it is fragmented into mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation and telematics, and others. By end user segment, it is divided into defense, agriculture, oil & gas, construction, utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. By country, the market is analyzed across India.

Key players profiled in the report include Autodesk, Bentley System, Caliper, ESRI, General Electric Co, Geosoft, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited., Pitney Bowes, and Trimble. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India GIS software market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the India GISsoftware market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Software Type

– Desktop GIS

– Server GIS

– Developer GIS

– Mobile GIS

– Others

By Function

– Mapping

– Surveying

– Location Based Services

– Navigation & Telematics

– Others

Key Market Players

– Autodesk

– Bentley System

– Caliper

– ESRI

– General Electric Co

– Geosoft

– Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

– Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited.

– Pitney Bowes

– Trimble

