“U.S. infant and kids probiotics market by product type, distribution channel and age group: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”, the U.S. infant and kids probiotics marketsize was valued at $119.86 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $215.87 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2019 to 2026.

Probiotics refer to foods/supplements that contain live microorganisms intended to improve the “good” bacteria in the body. The live bacteria are regarded beneficial for kids’ health since they help to colonize the gut of the infant. In the recent years, increase in adoption of probiotics as dietary supplements for infants has been witnessed. They are usually promoted as aid to gut health. Specifically, for babies and kids, probiotics are conceived helpful for conditions such as diarrhea, infant colic, and allergy.

The most common groups of probiotics are Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Saccharomyces boulardii. These groups have strain-specific effects, which implies that all these different groups can have different effects on the body. The consumers in North America have gradually become more interested in taking charge of their health through direct action, and unfiltered access to healthcare information has fueled the current surge of interest in probiotics.

The key players operating in the U.S. infant and kids probiotic market include Gerber Products Company, BioGaia, Metagenics, Inc., i-Health, Inc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., LoveBug Nutrition Inc., FIT-Bioceuticals ltd., NOW Foods, Mommy’s Bliss, and Mama’s Select.

Rise in health concerns among parents coupled with efficacy of probiotics in addressing these concerns, lifestyles changes, increase in disposable income, and broadening of the probiotic’s portfolio drive the demand for infant and kids’ probiotics in the U.S. In addition, rise in cost of healthcare sector and emergence of internet age have led to an increase in preference for precautionary healthcare in the U.S., which in turn boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in development of probiotics that cater to the requirements of health-conscious parents fuels the market growth. For instance, manufacturers have introduced probiotics gummies for kids with attributes such as vegan-friendly, no sugar coated, non-GMO, and others, which is expected to increase the adoption of probiotics in millennial parents.

However, regulatory issues in the U.S. are complex. Depending on the probiotic product’s projected use, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could regulate it as a dietary supplement, a drug, or a food ingredient. Several probiotics are sold as dietary supplements, which do not necessitate FDA approval prior to their marketing. Unlike Canada and some European countries, the U.S. does not have defined governmental standards for probiotics. This is expected to hamper the growth of the U.S. infant and kids’ probiotics market.

On the contrary, the penetration of infant and kids’ probiotics through online sales channels and e-commerce platforms is growing rapidly. This is due to the convenience offered by online portals, which provide ease of purchase alongside price comparisons, variety of products, and easy product comparison. In addition, the presence of the largest online and offline retailers in the U.S. such as Amazon and Walmart, gives an edge to the probiotic’s manufacturers for greater consumer access and brand awareness. Multiple brands such as Gerber, Culturelle, BioGaia, and others provide access and purchase of their products through online as well as offline platforms. This is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the U.S. infant and kids’ probiotic market into product type, distribution channel and age group. Based on product type, the market is classified into liquid, powder, chewable and others. on the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into retail pharmacies/drug stores, departmental stores, supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce. Based on age group, the marked is categorized into baby/infant (0-2 years) and kids (2-6 years).

Key Market Segments

– By Product Type

o Powder

o Liquid

o Chewable

o Others

– By Distribution Channel

o Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores

o Departmental Stores

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o E-commerce

– By Age Group

o Baby/Infant

o Kids

