Pizza Box Market 2020 Research Report, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis

Growing customer inclination towards home delivery & takeaways (HDTA) across the globe is expected to fuel the growth in the pizza box market. The global pizza box market was valued at US$2,223.0 mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The global pizza box market is characterized by rising in consumer demand for pizza delivery, cost of manufacturing of corrugated pizza boxes, and the advancement in the manufacturing designs. The global market is observed to generate revenues primarily driven by growing number of pizza restaurants, pizza chain outlets, or simply pizza takeaway points. Growing pizza industry and the modern trend of ordering pizzas online has propelled the global pizza box market. The market volume for global pizza box is expected to expand 1.5X during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Large Size Pizza Boxes to Dominate Global Market

An ideal pizza box is likely to be thermally insulated, highly moisture resistant, easily stackable, and cheap to regulate internal humidity thus generating conditions suitable for pizza delivery. The pizza box/package is usually a folding box made of cardboard, used for storage of hot pizzas for takeaway/home delivery. Pizza boxes also have a thin coating of aluminium to prevent oils in the pizza to interact with cellulose substance of the packaging. Pizza boxes have to withstand high temperatures and maintain the freshly baked pizza at a temperature of 50 to 70 degree Celsius for consumption.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24740

Moreover, these boxes also provides enough space for brand promotion as well as advertising. Pizza boxes makes home delivery and takeaway remarkably easier and have further emerged as an effective packaging solution for the pizza industry delivering value to pizza manufacturers and consumers.

On the basis of box type, the global pizza box market is segmented into whole pizza boxes and pizza slice boxes wherein the whole pizza boxes are further segmented into 5-10 inch (Small box), 10-15 inch (Medium box), 15 inch & above (Large box). The 10-15 inch medium size box is the leading whole pizza box sub-segment with market share of around half of the global market, while pizza slice boxes turn to be the fastest growing segment.

Clay Coated Cardboard Boxes Preferred by Pizza Shops due their Smoothness

On the basis of material used for manufacturing pizza boxes, the market is segmented into corrugated paperboard and clay coated cardboard material segments. The clay coated cardboard for pizza boxes is generally preferred by premium pizza chains consisting of smooth surface which supports easy printability. Since the key players of pizza packaging market has hardened the survival for the emerging regional players, the demand of clay coated cardboard pizza box is restricted.

The global pizza box market is segmented geographically into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America as well as the European countries are expected to dominate the global pizza box market, by the end of forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The North America pizza box market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. This growth will be attributable to the increasing consumption of pizza in the region, growing disposable income, magnifying trend of eating fast food, and mushrooming pizza delivery outlets.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24740

Some of the players operating in the global pizza box market include Smurfit Kappa Group PLC., DS Smith Plc., WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC., New Method Packaging, Pratt Industries Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp., Rengo Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Magnum Packaging, R. S. G. Packagings Private Limited.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com