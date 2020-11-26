Air Filtration Media Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors 2019 – 2026

The air filtration media market has witnessed an unprecedented demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and productivity, especially in HVAC industry. Moreover, factors such as increase in number of manufacturing industries and surge in awareness about air pollution boost the adoption of air filter media. However, the air filtration media market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage and is expected to witness significant growth in the future. Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to economic growth and improvement in access to advanced technologies in these regions. However, high product and installation cost restrict the market growth. Furthermore, there is a decline in the new construction of coal power plants. This reduced the demand for the air filters media used in power manufacturing sector, thereby restraining the air filtration media market growth during the forecast period.

The global air filtration media market accounted for $3.57 billion in 2018 and projected to reach $5.34 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for air filters in the healthcare industry, increase in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution, and degradation of air quality to increase focus on curbing air pollution are the major drivers of the global air filtration media market. However, high capital and operating cost and decline in number of new coal power plants hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high focus on nanotechnology for air filtration is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

In 2018, the HVAC segment dominates the market after transportation segment due wide demand for machinery, construction, metal, and plastic industries. There is high demand for the air purifier in the fast emerging economies such as India and China, owing to the presence of several local and regional manufacturers. Such factors fuel the adoption of air filter media globally.

Face mask segment to portray fastest CAGR by 2026

The face mask segment to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for air filter media for manufacturing reusable and disposable anti-pollution face masks due to the rise in pollution level in many areas of the globe. However, the transportation segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market, owing to adoption of synthetic fibers such as polyurethane-based adhesive filter, and gasoline particulate filter and expansion of automotive sector globally.

Asia-Pacific region held lion’s share

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-third of the market, owing to rapid industrialization in the countries such as China, India, and Vietnam. However, the market across LAMEA region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in installation of HVAC systems in commercial sectors of countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and others.

Key Findings of the Air Filtration Media Market :

Based on end-user, the commercial segment dominated the global air filtration media market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Face mask segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key market players within air filtration media market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the air filtration media industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air filtration media market trends and dynamics.

The major players in global air filtration media industry such as Johns Manvill, Lydall, Inc., and Permatron Corporation have focused new acquisition and product launches to strengthen their presence in the market. Moreover, these companies expand their business by marketing and merging small businesses to sustain the intense competition. For instance, in April 2018, Johns Manville expanded their nonwoven product brand Evalith in Europe. The brand was formerly available only in North America. Similarly, in July 2018, Lydall, Inc. acquired Precision Filtration division of Precision Custom Coatings. Precision Filtration is a producer of high quality air filtration media that has applications in the commercial and residential HVAC markets.

