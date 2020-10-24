Japan Quantum Information Processing Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Japan Quantum Information Processing market.

In physics and computer science, quantum information is information that is held in the state of a quantum system. Quantum information is the basic entity of study in quantum information theory, and can be manipulated using engineering techniques known as quantum information processing. Much like classical information can be processed with digital computers, transmitted from place to place, manipulated with algorithms, and analyzed with the mathematics of computer science, so also analogous concepts apply to quantum information. While the fundamental unit of classical information is the bit, in quantum information it is the qubit.

Quantum Information Processing Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Quantum Information Processing Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

1QB Information Technologies

Airbus

Anyon Systems

Cambridge Quantum Computing

D-Wave Systems

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Intel

QC Ware

Quantum

Rigetti Computing

Strangeworks

Zapata Computing

