China Radiant Panels Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Radiant panel systems can be used during a building retrofit process while earning points toward LEED certification. Radiant panels offer temperature gradients so low between and floor, less than one degree of difference. The heated panels are heated in one of three ways: water pipes, electric or air flows embedded in the panel. Of these three, electric circuits and water pipes are the most used solution.

Radiant Panels industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world radiant panels industry. The main market players are Zehnder Group, Messana, SPC, Frenger and Marley Engineered Products. The sales of radiant panels will increase to 5308 K Sq.m in 2018 from 4819 K Sq.m in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.95%.

Market Analysis and Insights: China Radiant Panels Market

This report focuses on China Radiant Panels market.

The China Radiant Panels market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

China Radiant Panels Scope and Market Size

Radiant Panels market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiant Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Radiant Panels market is segmented into

Water Heating

Electric Heating

Segment by Application, the Radiant Panels market is segmented into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Radiant Panels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Radiant Panels market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Radiant Panels Market Share Analysis

Radiant Panels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Radiant Panels business, the date to enter into the Radiant Panels market, Radiant Panels product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Zehnder Group

MESSANA

SPC

Frenger

Marley Engineered Products

Uponor

Indeeco

Rehau

Rossato Group

SSHC

ATH

Sabiana

Aero Tech Manufacturing

Twa Panel Systems

Merriott

