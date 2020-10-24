China Raloxifene Hydrochloride Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the China Raloxifene Hydrochloride market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the China Raloxifene Hydrochloride market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Introduction to Raloxifene

Raloxifene is a second-generation selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) that mediates anti-estrogenic effects on breast and uterine tissues, and estrogenic effects on bone, lipid metabolism, and blood coagulation. Exhibiting tissue-specific effects distinct from estradiol, raloxifene is the first of the benzothiophene group of antiestrogens to be labeled a SERM.

Raloxifene hydrochloride specifically binds to estrogen receptors in responsive tissue, including liver, bone, breast, and endometrium. The resulting ligand-receptor complex is translocated to the nucleus where, depending on the tissue type, it promotes or suppresses the transcription of estrogen-regulated genes, thereby exerting its agonistic or antagonistic effects. This agent functions as an estrogen agonist in lipid metabolism, thereby decreasing total and LDL cholesterol levels. In tissue like bone, it decreases bone resorption and bone turnover and increases bone mineral density. Raloxifene hydrochloride acts as an estrogen antagonist in uterine and breast tissue. This agent also exerts an anti-proliferative effect on estrogen-sensitive breast cancer. The main effects of raloxifene are to preserve bone mineral density and decrease the risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women. Compared to estrogen and tamoxifen, raloxifene was not associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer and it does not cause endometrial proliferation.

Available in many countries worldwide, raloxifene was initially approved by the FDA in December 1997 under the market name Evista® for the management and prevention of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and reduction in risk for invasive breast cancer in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis or those who are at high risk for invasive breast cancer.

Due to the off-target actions by HRT, newer non-hormonal agents such as raloxifene and tamoxifen have been developed to reduce adverse events through selective pharmacological actions on tissue-specific therapeutic targets.

Market Analysis and Insights: China Raloxifene Hydrochloride Market

This report focuses on the China Raloxifene Hydrochloride market.

The China Raloxifene Hydrochloride market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

China Raloxifene Hydrochloride Scope and Market Size

Raloxifene Hydrochloride market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raloxifene Hydrochloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Raloxifene Hydrochloride market is segmented into

Tablet Dosage Form

Other

Segment by Application, the Raloxifene Hydrochloride market is segmented into

Osteoporosis

Breast Cancer Prevention

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Raloxifene Hydrochloride market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions that can be covered in the Global Raloxifene Hydrochloride market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report can include a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Raloxifene Hydrochloride Market Share Analysis

Raloxifene Hydrochloride market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Raloxifene Hydrochloride business, the date to enter into the Raloxifene Hydrochloride market, Raloxifene Hydrochloride product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

Glenmark

Sciegen Pharmaceutical

InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

TEVA Canada Limited

Pd Rx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lake Erie Medical &Surgical Supply Dba Quality Care Products Llc

Pro Doc Limitee

AvPAK

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

American Health Packaging

Dr.Reddys Laboratories Inc

KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS

A-S Medication Solutions

Cipla USA Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Actavis Pharma Company

Prasco, Laboratories

Apotex Corporation

