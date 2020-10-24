Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rare Earth Polishing Powder market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Rare Earth Polishing Powder Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rare Earth Polishing Powder market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Rare earth polishing powder, is also called Cerium Polishing Powder and Cerium Oxide Polishing Powder, which mainly contains cerium oxide. It reacts with the surface to produce a complex Cerium-Oxygen-Silica compound softer than glass, this softer surface layer is easily used to produce final surface. Rare earth polishing powder is widely applied in jewelry and diamond, flat glass, CRT, LCD, TFT glass, mirrors, glasses, optical glass, lens, etc.

There is no doubt that China is the largest producer of rare earth polishing powder. In 2017, China produced 27553 MT rare earth powder, holding 80.30% market share globally. However, it should be noticed that the capacity utilization rate in China is low due to the oversupply. The average utilization is below 30%. As for consumption, China is the largest consumers with 89.83% share in 2017. Europe is the follower, with 1814 MT rare earth polishing powder being consumed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Market

The global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market size is projected to reach US$ 272.7 million by 2026, from US$ 176.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Scope and Segment

The global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

High Ce Polishing Powder

Middle Ce Polishing Powder

Low Ce Polishing Powder

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Crystal

Display Panels

Flat Glass

Optical Glass

Consumer Electronics

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Rare Earth Polishing Powder market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Rare Earth Polishing Powder key manufacturers in this market include:

Solvay

Universal Photonics

Showa Chemical

AMG

RCMPA

Northern Rare Earth Group

Huaming Gona

Jiaxin

Rongruida

AGC

Grish

Baotou Hailiang

