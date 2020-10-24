Global Recloser Control Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Recloser Control market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Recloser Control Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Recloser Control market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

There are two basic types of recloser control schemes: an integral hydraulic control or an electronic control located in a separate cabinet. Hydraulic recloser control is used in most single-phase reclosers and in three-phase recloser types 6H and V6H and is built as an integral part of the recloser. Electronic recloser controls are used in most three-phase reclosers and in the single-phase recloser types VXE, NOVA STS, and NOVA¹. Compared with the hydraulic control, electronic controls are more flexible, more easily customized and programmed, and many have advanced protection, metering, and automation functionality.

The two main types of Recloser Control are Hydraulic Control and Electronic Control, which accounted for about 56% and 44% of market share in 2019, respectively.

Europe had the largest market share in 2019 which accounted for over 28%, while United States and China held a market share of about 20% and 19%, by which these two regions take important roles that cannot be ignored.

Some of key players in the global recloser control market are worldwide well-known companies, such as Eaton, Schneider Electric, ABB, GE and Siemens etc. In 2019, the top 5 manufactures of recloser control occupied almost 60% of market share in total.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Recloser Control Market

The global Recloser Control market size is projected to reach US$ 1839.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1356.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Recloser Control Scope and Segment

The global Recloser Control market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recloser Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hydraulic Control

Electronic Control

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Substation

Power Distribution System

Line Interface

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Recloser Control market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Recloser Control key manufacturers in this market include:

Eaton

Schneider Electric

ABB

GE

Siemens

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Noja Power

Entec

Tavrida Electric

G&W

