Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Fabrics that are coated, treated or covered with various substances, to make them stronger and more resistant to weather conditions are known as coated fabrics. Rubber Coated Fabrics is substances include Styrene-butadiene rubber, rubber, Fluor rubber, or any other rubber coating which best suits the purpose. Rubber Coated fabrics differ in terms of applications. Some products are used in transportation, commercial tents, industrial, furniture as well as some are used in automobile, wall coverings, and clothings.

Rubber Coated fabrics downstream are wide and recently coated fabrics have acquired increasing significance in various fields of transportation, protective clothing, furniture and others. Globally, the Rubber Coated fabrics coated fabrics market is mainly driven by growing demand for automobile and protective clothing. Defence & Public Safety hold for nearly 24.68% of total downstream consumption of Rubber coated fabrics in 2015. Currently, China has become the fastest growth and largest market of global Rubber coated fabrics industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

The global Rubber Coated Fabrics market size is projected to reach US$ 2438.6 million by 2026, from US$ 2338.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Scope and Segment

Rubber Coated Fabrics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rubber Coated Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Joyson Safety Systems

COLMANT COATED FABRICS

Fabri Cote

Longwood Elastomers

Cross Rubber Products Ltd

ContiTech AG

Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

RAVASCO

Trelleborg AB

Rubber Coated Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Rubber Coated Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Defence & Public Safety

Construction

Aerospace & Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Rubber Coated Fabrics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rubber Coated Fabrics market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

