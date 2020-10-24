China Rubber Latex Thread Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the China Rubber Latex Thread market.

Rubber latex thread, sometimes called rubber thread, is obtained from the rubber tree, are widely used in daily life product.

They are extremely valuable, because each rubber tree produces only 30 ml of latex juice per day.

Latex has wide range of uses, for example elastic fabric used in everyday life, such as various elastic, tight underwear, swimwear, socks, gloves, mouth, belts, lingerie straps and so on.

Global Rubber Latex Thread key manufacturers are mainly located in Malaysia and Thailand, including Rubberflex, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation and Longtex Rubber Industry, etc. Malaysia and Thailand are two largest producer of Rubber Latex Thread in the world.

The China Rubber Latex Thread market size is projected to reach US$ 517.9 million by 2026, from US$ 417.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

China Rubber Latex Thread Scope and Market Size

Rubber Latex Thread market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rubber Latex Thread market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rubber Latex Thread market is segmented into

Ordinary Type (20#-51#)

Medium Thin Type (52#-80#)

Thin Type (Above 80#)

Segment by Application, the Rubber Latex Thread market is segmented into

Food Industry

Textile and Clothing

Industrial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Rubber Latex Thread market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rubber Latex Thread market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Rubber Latex Thread Market Share Analysis

Rubber Latex Thread market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Rubber Latex Thread business, the date to enter into the Rubber Latex Thread market, Rubber Latex Thread product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Rubberflex

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation

Longtex Rubber Industry

H.V.Fila

Rondex Thailand

Rubfila International

Thai Filatex Public Company

Hainan Rubber Group

Fintex

Filatex-VCT

Metropoli Overseas Ltd

World Flex

