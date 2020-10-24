Global Rubber Latex Thread Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rubber Latex Thread market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rubber Latex Thread market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Rubber latex thread, sometimes called rubber thread, is obtained from the rubber tree, are widely used in daily life product.

They are extremely valuable, because each rubber tree produces only 30 ml of latex juice per day.

Latex has wide range of uses, for example elastic fabric used in everyday life, such as various elastic, tight underwear, swimwear, socks, gloves, mouth, belts, lingerie straps and so on.

Global Rubber Latex Thread key manufacturers are mainly located in Malaysia and Thailand, including Rubberflex, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation and Longtex Rubber Industry, etc. Malaysia and Thailand are two largest producer of Rubber Latex Thread in the world.

The global Rubber Latex Thread market size is projected to reach US$ 517.9 million by 2026, from US$ 417.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Rubber Latex Thread market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rubber Latex Thread market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Rubberflex

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation

Longtex Rubber Industry

H.V.Fila

Rondex Thailand

Rubfila International

Thai Filatex Public Company

Hainan Rubber Group

Fintex

Fintex Filatex-VCT

Metropoli Overseas Ltd

World Flex

Ordinary Type (20#-51#)

Medium Thin Type (52#-80#)

Thin Type (Above 80#)

Food Industry

Textile and Clothing

Industrial

Other

The Rubber Latex Thread market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rubber Latex Thread market report are Malaysia, Thailand, India, Pakistan and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

