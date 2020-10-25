Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the UVC LED and Chips market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on UVC LED and Chips Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the UVC LED and Chips market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global UVC LED and Chips Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Ultraviolet LED generally refers to the LED with a center wavelength of less than 405 nm. The LED industry usually calls the LED with a wavelength of 355-405 nm as near-Ultraviolet LED, and the LED with a wavelength shorter than 280 nm as deep-Ultraviolet LED. Currently, GaN, the most commonly used material in LED research and production, has a band gap width of 3.4eV and a corresponding luminescence wavelength of 365nm, which is exactly inside the wavelength range of near-Ultraviolet. Therefore, near-Ultraviolet LED usually uses GaN as the base material. However, deep-Ultraviolet LED acquires shorter emission wavelength through adding AI into base material GaN to increase band gap.

UVC-LED, also called deep-Ultraviolet LED, has the deep-Ultraviolet light with the wavelength between 100 and 280 nm. Semiconductor deep-Ultraviolet light source has great application value in lighting, sterilization, medical treatment, printing, biochemical detection, high-density information storage and confidential communication.

Segmented by applications, the classification of UVC LED includes Water/Air Disinfection, Biosensing, Medical and Others. Water/Air Disinfection is the major part among these applications, which accounted for more than 51% of global market in 2019, while Biosensing and Medical took up over 33% in total

In terms of region, China, Europe and North America are the main consumption area of UVC LED, with market share of about 21%, 19% and 18% in 2019. Listed below is Japan, which accounted for about 12% of global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global UVC LED and Chips Market

The global UVC LED and Chips market size is projected to reach US$ 3555.8 million by 2026, from US$ 268.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 53.8% during 2021-2026.

Global UVC LED and Chips Scope and Segment

The global UVC LED and Chips market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UVC LED and Chips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

10mw

10-30mw

30mw

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Water/Air Disinfection

Biosensing

Medical

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the UVC LED and Chips market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The UVC LED and Chips key manufacturers in this market include:

Crystal IS

Seoul Viosys

Stanley

NIKKISO

LG Innotek

Qingdao Jason Electric

Rayvio

Luan

NATIONSTAR

LITE-ON

Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd

Sanan Optoelectronics

Lextar

DOWA

HPL

DUVTek

Nichia

Photon Wave Co

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on UVC LED and Chips in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global UVC LED and Chips Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580